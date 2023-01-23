Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Oil production in Cook Inlet will continue to decline as North Slope holds steady, state says
Alaska is expecting to see an average of 501,000 barrels of oil produced per day on its lands and waters through the next five years — representing a slight increase due to an expected new slate of projects on the North Slope. That’s according to a presentation from the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas to the Alaska House Finance Committee today.
kdll.org
Superintendent of Va. school district where first grader shot his teacher is fired
The attorney for the Virginia elementary school teacher shot by a 6-year-old student says school administrators were warned several times on the day of the shooting that the first grader had a gun.
