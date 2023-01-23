Pro sports players want protection from angry bettors with wagering launching next week

Read full article on original website
When they say sports betting, they mean a lot of sports
Time to brush up on biathlon, refresh yourself on the rules of rugby and dive into pro darts -- the Massachusetts Gaming Commission this week approved those events and dozens of others as part of the catalog of sports and events that adults will be allowed to place bets on beginning next week.
Encore Boston Harbor sports betting readies for launch day
Only days separate bettors from the legal launch of sports betting in Massachusetts next week, and officials at Encore Boston Harbor said Wednesday they are prepared to help the new industry get up and running. Sports betting kiosks emblazoned with the WynnBET logo, the sportsbook behind the casino’s wagering operations,...
WCVB
Sports betting in Massachusetts on track to start next week: An inside look at one local book
EVERETT, Mass. — Operators of Massachusetts' three casinos are busy preparing for the start of legalized sports wagering next week. In-person betting is scheduled to begin on Jan. 31 at the three casinos: Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor. "I think, ultimately, they just...
gamblingnews.com
Betfred Closer to License for Sportsbook at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
During a hearing on Wednesday, the gambling regulator in Nevada, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), questioned the leading operator in light of its plans for a Betfred Sportsbook, a report released by CDC Gaming reveals. The meeting marked an important step forward for Betfred as the next step is...
WJCL
New AJC poll shows 48% of Georgians support legal sports betting, 11% less than in 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new poll shows that fewer Georgians are in favor of legalizing sports betting now than they were in 2020. While it’s been a big sports year in Georgia, there’s still no movement on legally betting on teams like the Bulldogs in the state.
MassLive.com
