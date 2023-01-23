Read full article on original website
The Xbox Direct Delivered the Optimism Xbox Fans Have Waited For
I went at Microsoft pretty hard for the company’s baffling no-show at December’s massive Game Awards event. As such, it’s only fair I give them credit where credit is due: its first-ever Developer_Direct – aka Xbox Direct for those of us who don’t have the patience to type that damn underscore every single time – was a success. The 40-minute broadcast wisely mimicked the hostless format that Nintendo pioneered and Sony smartly stole, and as a result we saw five games, got four release dates, and perhaps most of all, took away some optimism for the months to come.
WWE 2K23 Officially Unveiled, launches in March
Recent rumors suggest announcing the 2Ks nextWWE game is imminent, and that has actually occurred. WWE 2K23 have officially officially unveiled, with 2K also confirming true to recent leaks that WWE star and Hollywood bigwig John Cena will be the cover star for this years game, and will be featured on every cover.
GoldenEye 007 Comes to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass This Week
N64 classic GoldenEye 007 will finally arrive on Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass and Xbox Game Pass on January 27. Announced via Nintendo's YouTube channel and the Xbox Wire, the long-anticipated release date finally confirms when players can jump back into the role of James Bond both in single-player and its beloved multiplayer.
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
The Pathless - Official Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Trailer
The Pathless is an open-world adventure that challenges players to forge a connection with the spirits of a mystical island, explore forests full of secrets and dispel a dark curse that grips the world. With a charming eagle companion, lore to uncover, and massive multi-stage boss fights, The Pathless takes players on an unforgettable journey of perseverance and forging their own path. The Pathless is launching on February 2 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
OTXO - Official Release Date Trailer
OTXO is a top-down, fast-paced, dark rogue-lite game with precise but savage gunplay and time-bending slow motion. Play as the protagonist entering an inexplicable mansion in search of his lost love. As you venture deeper into the Mansion, more of its secrets will be unveiled to you. With tons of replayability, customization, and a pumping soundtrack the game is sure to keep you feeling powerful and in control. OTXO is releasing on April 20 for PC via Steam.
New Anime to Watch Winter 2023
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Winter anime 2023 available this season. Let us know which 2023 Winter anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!
Devolver Tumble Time - Official Launch Trailer
Devolver Tumble Time is a physics-based puzzle game by Devolver Digital. Packed with elegant monetization, choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games and rack up big points matching and clearing their impossibly adorable heads from the tumbler. Unleash each character's special ability to clear huge chunks and earn power-ups to create chaotic chain reactions. Devolver Tumble Time is available now on iOS and Android.
Oddballers - Official Launch Trailer
OddBallers is a bombastic, dodgeball-inspired multiplayer party game where players are encouraged to use hilariously unfair tactics and wacky weapons to win mini-games. From rustic farms to waterfront towns to paradise islands, each environment features more than 30 different arenas and unique mini-games. Oddballers is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, and PC.
Redemption Reapers - Official Gameplay Trailer
Meet the members of the Ashen Hawks and learn more about their combat styles and abilities in this gameplay trailer for the strategy RPG Redemption Reapers, including a combat overview for effective strategies like follow-up attacks, leveling up your characters, and more. Redemption Reapers will be available digitally on PlayStation...
Road 96: Mile 0 - Official Announcement Trailer
Road 96: Mile 0 is a prequel to the hit game Road 96 and is a narrative adventure game combining powerful storytelling with emotional music. Players will return to the country of Petria and experience it, as well as the events that shaped the characters of Road 96, from a brand-new perspective. Road 96: Mile 0 is releasing on April 4 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Wantless - Official Reveal Trailer
Wantless is a turn-based tactical RPG where you face the woes inside your patients’ tortured minds. Set in a dystopian future of another kind, where most of the population is asleep, Wantless takes you through procedurally generated runs called mind-mazes. Brace for a fast-paced combat experience, supported by a deep skill-crafting system. Use your action points wisely, as each of your foes will receive the same number of points as you've just spent. Wantless is releasing in Fall 2023 for Early Access on PC and will be part of the Steam Next Fest with a free demo to play.
Redfall - Official Pre-Order Trailer
Redfall will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 2, 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with the game's Bite Back Edition, as well as the pre-order and Game Pass bonus, featuring the Vampire Hunter pack.
Squid Game Contestants Already Getting Injured in Netflix's Reality Show
Several contestants on the Netflix reality show Squid Game: The Challenge reportedly required medical assistance on the first day of filming in the UK as temperatures reached freezing point. According to Variety, the players were among 456 contestants taking part in a round of Red Light Green Light - the...
Dead Space Video Review
Dead Space reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. "With its stunningly redesigned spaceship, smartly and subtly enhanced story, and spectacularly reimagined action scenes, Motive Studio has managed to successfully breathe new life into the seminal sci-fi horror universe of Dead Space. Despite the fact I’ve returned to the 2008 original several times over the years and found it to hold up fairly well, my latest journey through the darkened hallways of the USG Ishimura still managed to consistently surprise me and pull me into Isaac’s plight far more than ever before, while still satisfying my desire to butcher undead astronauts with an enjoyable arsenal of wildly unsafe mining tools. It’s clear that this superb Dead Space remake has been a labour of love for the team at Motive Studios, who’ve very carefully balanced innovation and renovation with preservation, and to their credit the end result is undoubtedly the definitive way to experience – or re-experience – one of the best survival horror shooters that Capcom never made."
Redfall Prices Leak Before the Release Date; Gears 6 Rumoured to Be in the Works at Xbox Along With a Collection
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of Arkane's Redfall, it seems like news about the upcoming title's price has finally come out, even though it's not from official sources. According to popular leaker billbil-kun, Arkane's shooter title will cost EUR 79.99 for the standard Xbox Series X edition. With gamers...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jakks Pacific Reveals New Toy Line
Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie with our exclusive reveal of a new official toy line from Jakks Pacific. Jakks Pacific is first showing off toys for the movie renditions of Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. Take a look at the toys below, which include Mario holding a plunger, Luigi channeling his ghost hunting days with a flashlight, Peach with her iconic parasol, and Toad wearing his backpack and holding a frying pan.
Hitman World of Assassination - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for an overview of Hitman World of Assassination, showcasing the new Freelancer game mode, story mode, 21 sandbox locations, and more. Hitman 3 has become Hitman World of Assassination, which also includes access to Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 through the existing Access Pass system, all via a free upgrade for current Hitman 3 owners.
V Rising Update Roadmap 2023
V Rising had quite the exciting first year, but the fun isn't over with just yet. A massive free content update for V Rising is in the works for 2023, promising not only to add new regions to explore, enemies to beat, or V Blood carrier bosses to steal powers from, but a slew of quality-of-life changes that will make all the difference.
