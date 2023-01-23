Word On The Street: New Loos Arrive

Paul Bass Photo

Four deliveries down. Eight to go.

That was the score at 9:45 a.m. Monday when Matt Smith began another week transporting Lowe’s refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, and toilets to customers around town.

Smith and his colleague Ty Leclair (aka ​“the beast”) began their day at the chain’s Milford location. They loaded up 12 stops’ worth of appliances.

After ​“smooth” drop-offs of dishwashers, they arrived at stop number four at Whalley Avenue near Sherman in New Haven. Amid a steady drizzle, they retrieved seven toilets one by one from the back of the truck, wheeled them to the entrance of a commercial building with first-floor storefronts, then delivered them to apartments on the upper floors. They worked steadily and methodically like two hands on a clock.

“It ain’t pouring, so it’s good,” Smith, who’s 37, said while lowering a box during a conversation on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program.

The deliveries that end up more complicated involve refrigerators too wide for entrances, thus requiring the duo to remove then reattach the door.

The toilets just needed dropping off. Some appliances require installation. ​“The trickiest is the washing machines,” Smith said: ​“Different wiring. It depends on what plug you have, a three-prong or four-prong.” And newfangled ​“smart” washers require digital expertise.

“Lifting heavy boxes — that’s what keeps me in shape,” he said. ​“This is my exercise.” That means he doesn’t need to work out when he gets home.

The Dixwell native still does play baseball, football, and basketball, as he has since growing up in the Pop Smith League and then as an outfielder and catcher for the Hillhouse baseball team and cornerback on the gridiron.

Smith, a 2003 Hillhouse grad, has worked the job for five years. His boss is a younger cousin he grew up with, Xavier Richardson, who owns the delivery company that contracts with Lowe’s. Smith is hoping to follow in his cousin’s footsteps and one day open his own business.

For now on Monday, the goal was ​“load them up at once … get it done as as quick as possible” through the remaining eight deliveries.

Asked for Monday’s Word on the Street, Smith responded: ​“It’s New Haven. I love New Haven!”

You can watch the full conversation with Matt Smith on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHHFM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program in the video above.

Word On The Street: Keep On Truckin’

Word on the Street: Call Her​“Queen”

Word On Street:​“Smell Good In Your Hood”

Wednesday’s Word on Grand:​“Survival”

Bobby’s Not Snitching »

Strolls Keep Soulmates On Life’s Path »

Word on the Street: Where’s There’s Smoke …

Dude, Where’s His Car?

Word On The Street:​“Level Up”

Word On The Street: Brrrr!