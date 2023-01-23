Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut Just Broke The Record For The World's Largest Pizza
There's something delectable about biting into a piece of pizza. Whether you're particularly fond of the epic crust, the spicy pepperoni, or the ooey-gooey layer of mozzarella (who doesn't love that part?), the pizza pie is a favorite food of many. This is likely why Pizza Hut's recent announcement that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" has been met with much fanfare.
Pizza Hut and YouTube star Airrack make world's largest pizza in California
Pizza Hut and YouTube star Eric “Airrack” Decker reportedly broke a Guinness World Record by baking the world's largest pizza at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slices
LOS ANGELES - To promote the return of its famous "Big New Yorker" style slices, Pizza Hit had the absurd (yet awesome) idea to make the largest pizza ever. The Big New Yorker is an extra-large, extra-cheesy pizza that's about 30% bigger than the large-sized pizza currently sold at the chain. A fan favorite in the 90s, Pizza Hut decided to celebrate the return of the famous pizza in a big way.
Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Breaks World Record For Largest Pizza With 13,990 Square-Foot Mega Pie!
Pizza is a favorite food of many people and Pizza Hut has recently announced that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" pizza. This pizza is unique because it boasts 8,800 pounds of cheese and has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience. The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping. The Big New Yorker will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.
KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide
While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year
In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
KFC Is Adding $5 Pot Pies To The Menu For A Limited Time
Now that the holidays have passed, cooks are emerging from their kitchens for what may feel like the first time since November. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years all have their own demands on people who know their way around a chef's knife, so now probably feels like the perfect time for a break.
IHOP Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Combo From the '80s In Honor of Its 65th Anniversary
This blast from the past will only be available for a limited time.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
KFC Reveals 'Black Hot Chicken'
KFC Japan brought back the Black Hot Chicken menu item to restaurants at the start of the new year. The super spicy flavored chicken has not been available in nearly three years. Although it is unclear if this will ever be offered in the U.S., customers closer to home do have their share of spicy options on the KFC menu.
Oreo Is Releasing a New Cookie and It's the "Most Oreo" Oreo Ever
Milk is about to have a new favorite cookie because Oreo is releasing its most exciting (and maybe slightly bizarre) innovation yet. The brand announced its "Most Oreo" Oreos will hit shelves later this month. What exactly could be more Oreo than an Oreo, you ask? Why, an Oreo that's...
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Oreo Unveils a New Limited Edition Cookie — Here's Where to Buy "The Most Oreo Oreo"
Move over, Double Stuf, because a new Oreo product is hitting shelves this January 2023. On Jan. 24, Oreo announced via Instagram that the company will be introducing a limited edition Oreo Cookie, dubbed "The Most Oreo Oreo." This new cookie product features a larger dollop of creme with bits...
I ate every burrito at Taco Bell and ranked them from worst to best
I ordered all 11 burritos available at my local Taco Bell to see which one is best. From cheesy bean and rice to the Quesarito, here's what I found.
