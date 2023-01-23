ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Newsline

Colorado Republicans in crisis

We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot,” they […] The post Colorado Republicans in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountyindependent.com

Leaked Colorado Democrat-Backed Draft Bill

The First Regular Session of Colorados Seventy-fourth General Assembly convened January 9, 2023 with Colorado Democrats holding a super-majority in the House 46-19 and a near super-majority 23-12 in the Senate over their Republican colleagues. In the House, Julie McCluskie, of Dillion and representative for Colorados district 13, was elected...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill

For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups. Senate Bill 22-16, introduced this month by Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, received its first hearing in the Senate […] The post Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Ban on rent control in Colorado could end

Rent control could be coming to Colorado. Half of House Democrats have signaled support for a bill that would end a statewide ban on rent control, according to The Denver Post. While the bill doesn’t establish rent control, it would allow local governments to enact rent-regulating measures. The bill comes as rents skyrocket, and essential workers can no longer afford to live in the communities where they work. If the bill passes, lawmakers will likely need a veto-proof majority for it to become law. Governor Jared Polis remains skeptical of rent control. For the full story, go to https://www.denverpost.com/.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado Democrats seek to lift state's rent control ban with new bill

(The Center Square) – Colorado Democrats introduced a bill this week to repeal the state’s ban on rent control. The bill, which would allow local governments to implement their own rent control measures, has its critics in the housing industry who argue rent control would negatively influence the availability of affordable housing. House Bill 23-1115 was introduced on Monday and sponsored by Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans are in no mood to pay more | OPINION

Coloradans are getting hit with what one reporter described as a “tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts” thanks to new surcharges and fees taking effect in 2023. Sure, several politicians ran for office on a platform of saving people money during the 2022 election by...
COLORADO STATE
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION: Nobody wants Lauren Boebert's crocodile tears

On Nov. 20, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. Opening fire with a long rifle, he slaughtered five people and injured 25 others in the process. Thanks to the heroic actions of army veteran Richard Fierro, the gunman was subdued, and his savage act of terror was stopped prematurely.
COLORADO STATE
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cpr.org

Colorado employers may soon be banned from asking candidates about their age in job interviews

Job seekers in Colorado could soon get more protections from age discrimination under a new proposal from Democratic state legislators. The new bill, SB23-058, would amend state labor laws to make it illegal for employers to ask applicants about their age during the hiring process. The law would also prohibit employers from requiring high school or college graduation dates on a job application.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado's gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
abc12.com

Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern

Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
MICHIGAN STATE
1310kfka.com

State considers toughening teen license requirements

Getting a license as a teen in Colorado may soon be a little bit harder. In the wake of one of the deadliest years on Colorado roadways, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would require teens to take 30 hours of driver’s education and get six hours of one-on-one experience with a driving instructor before they could obtain a driver’s license. Teens would still be required to hold a permit for 12 months and complete 50 hours of supervised driving before getting a full license. Families would also be eligible for a $1,000 tax credit to pay for any costs associated with driver’s ed.The latest data from the state Department of Transportation shows 745 people died in traffic crashes in Colorado in 2022. That’s the most since 1981.
COLORADO STATE

