Read full article on original website
Related
Draft bill sheds light on possible assault weapons ban in Colorado
Two versions of a draft assault weapons ban have been leaked, giving some insight on what the biggest battle of the legislative session could be.
Colorado Republicans in crisis
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot,” they […] The post Colorado Republicans in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
kiowacountyindependent.com
Leaked Colorado Democrat-Backed Draft Bill
The First Regular Session of Colorados Seventy-fourth General Assembly convened January 9, 2023 with Colorado Democrats holding a super-majority in the House 46-19 and a near super-majority 23-12 in the Senate over their Republican colleagues. In the House, Julie McCluskie, of Dillion and representative for Colorados district 13, was elected...
Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill
For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups. Senate Bill 22-16, introduced this month by Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, received its first hearing in the Senate […] The post Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
1310kfka.com
Ban on rent control in Colorado could end
Rent control could be coming to Colorado. Half of House Democrats have signaled support for a bill that would end a statewide ban on rent control, according to The Denver Post. While the bill doesn’t establish rent control, it would allow local governments to enact rent-regulating measures. The bill comes as rents skyrocket, and essential workers can no longer afford to live in the communities where they work. If the bill passes, lawmakers will likely need a veto-proof majority for it to become law. Governor Jared Polis remains skeptical of rent control. For the full story, go to https://www.denverpost.com/.
Colorado Democrats seek to lift state's rent control ban with new bill
(The Center Square) – Colorado Democrats introduced a bill this week to repeal the state’s ban on rent control. The bill, which would allow local governments to implement their own rent control measures, has its critics in the housing industry who argue rent control would negatively influence the availability of affordable housing. House Bill 23-1115 was introduced on Monday and sponsored by Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs,...
coloradosun.com
Colorado bill banning so-called assault weapons would outlaw sale — not possession — of such guns
The sale and attempted sale of so-called assault weapons would be banned in Colorado under a bill set to be introduced by Democrats in the legislature this year. But possession of such firearms in the state would still be allowed. Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Fort Collins Democrat who will be...
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Tough talk on assault weapon bans turns to just more of the same this year
It seems that this brave new world is less than courageous when it comes to constraining no-limits gun zealots. After a school-room filled with children were shot dead in Uvalde, Texas, and, more recently and closer to home, Club Q in Colorado Springs became the site of a gun massacre, the talk about gun control got tough.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
coloradopolitics.com
Coloradans are in no mood to pay more | OPINION
Coloradans are getting hit with what one reporter described as a “tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts” thanks to new surcharges and fees taking effect in 2023. Sure, several politicians ran for office on a platform of saving people money during the 2022 election by...
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION: Nobody wants Lauren Boebert’s crocodile tears
On Nov. 20, 2022, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado. Opening fire with a long rifle, he slaughtered five people and injured 25 others in the process. Thanks to the heroic actions of army veteran Richard Fierro, the gunman was subdued, and his savage act of terror was stopped prematurely.
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
cpr.org
Colorado employers may soon be banned from asking candidates about their age in job interviews
Job seekers in Colorado could soon get more protections from age discrimination under a new proposal from Democratic state legislators. The new bill, SB23-058, would amend state labor laws to make it illegal for employers to ask applicants about their age during the hiring process. The law would also prohibit employers from requiring high school or college graduation dates on a job application.
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
Daily Record
70 mobile home parks in Colorado can’t raise rent due to new laws designed to protect residents
Seventy mobile home parks across Colorado cannot raise rent on residents due to beefed-up protections that went into effect this fall, part of the state’s growing efforts to protect tens of thousands of low-income individuals in one of America’s last bastions of affordable housing. That number is spotlighted...
abc12.com
Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern
Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
1310kfka.com
State considers toughening teen license requirements
Getting a license as a teen in Colorado may soon be a little bit harder. In the wake of one of the deadliest years on Colorado roadways, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would require teens to take 30 hours of driver’s education and get six hours of one-on-one experience with a driving instructor before they could obtain a driver’s license. Teens would still be required to hold a permit for 12 months and complete 50 hours of supervised driving before getting a full license. Families would also be eligible for a $1,000 tax credit to pay for any costs associated with driver’s ed.The latest data from the state Department of Transportation shows 745 people died in traffic crashes in Colorado in 2022. That’s the most since 1981.
Comments / 1