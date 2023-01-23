Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally won his battle against letting members vote remotely. It could cost him critical GOP votes when he needs it most.
The House implemented proxy voting in the 116th Congress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's gone now, and it could be costly for the GOP.
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Yellowstone’s “Train Station” Is Based On A Real Place In Idaho Called The “Zone Of Death”
If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, then you know about the train station. You know, whenever a ranch hand gets fed up with the ranch and say they’re leaving, Rip, Lloyd, Kayce, or whoever will voluntarily take them to the “train station,” where ultimately they end up killing them and toss ’em over the side of a mountain, never to be seen again.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Kevin McCarthy calls out WH over Social Security, Medicare budget cut speculation: 'None of that is true'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claims he's not considering budget cuts to Social Security or Medicare as Congress negotiates fiscal pathways to raising the debt ceiling.
Democrats defy McCarthy with 2 selections for Intel panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are picking an early fight with the House Republican majority over committee seats, nominating two California lawmakers for the Intelligence Committee in open defiance of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to block them. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy over...
Utah Is the State Where the Most New Houses Are Built
A recent analysis reveals that Utah is the state where the most new houses are being built.
Idaho Ranked 5th Best State in the Nation for Starting a Business, Washington Ranked 15th
Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Idaho and Washington state than in most other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked Idaho 5th and the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”
Kevin McCarthy disavows 30 percent national sales tax he promised a vote on to win House speaker race
Among the things House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised a group of 20 hard-right holdouts in order to win the speaker's gavel was a vote on legislation that would scrap the Internal Revenue System and U.S. taxation system and replace it with a 30 percent national sales tax. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) has already filed legislation for this "Fair Tax Act," but McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday he opposes the bill. McCarthy isn't alone. Three GOP congressmen from New York swing districts have already pledged to vote against it — effectively dooming the long-shot legislation. Anti-tax activist Grover Norquist called the steep...
A Proposed National Monument Could Prohibit Hunting on 1.4 Million Acres in California
A proposed national monument would almost certainly restrict hunting access on a vast swath of public land in California. On December 15, Congress members Jackie Speier and Jerry McNerney introduced a bill that would designate 1.4 million acres of federal land as the Range of Light National Monument. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Antiquities Act of 1906 gave Congress or the President the ability to designate national monuments “to protect archeological sites, historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest already on Federal lands.”
Democratic senators call for ban on marketing guns to kids
Outraged Democratic lawmakers called Thursday for a halt to a marketing campaign aimed at children for a semi-automatic rifle called the JR-15. On its website, Wee1 promotes the .22 caliber JR-15 as a lightweight semi-automatic rifle "geared towards smaller enthusiasts."
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Idaho: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
To many flags are simply brightly coloured objects which can be found all over the world. But the truth is they’re actually much more than that. Flags can represent many different things – they can represent power, peace, war, loss, history, and even hope for the future. In fact, when when you take a closer look at them, flags can actually tell you a lot through their colours or symbols. So what does the flag of Idaho symbolize? Let’s find out!
pv-magazine-usa.com
Wyoming laws seek to kill net metering and EVs
Legislators in the State of Wyoming have introduced two laws against clean energy, with a stated purpose to protect the state’s fossil fuel based revenue. The first law, SJ0004, lists reasons to avoid the “misadventure of electric vehicles”. For example, one passage notes that the “vast stretches of highway, coupled with a lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, make the widespread use of electric vehicles impracticable for the state.” The legislation also claims that EV batteries are not easily recycled, and would require the development of new waste management techniques. Additionally, the document states that the vehicles contained limited “critical minerals” (rare earths) that put the nation at risk.
Utah lawmakers unveil two pieces of ‘historic’ legislation for the Great Salt Lake
Utah lawmakers and environmental groups unveiled two bills to help the Great Salt Lake. One would take money raised to construct the Bear River Development and the Lake Powell Pipeline, and direct it to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to acquire water rights to help the Great Salt Lake.
Utah's 'Mighty 5' park visitation drops nearly 7% in 2022
Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ national park visitations dropped nearly 7% in 2022 according to a KSL.com analysis of National Park Service visitation.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wyoming?
John Mars is an American businessman and the chairman of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers of confectionery, pet food, and other food products. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wyoming, with a net worth of over $31.7 billion.
Comments / 0