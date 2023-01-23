Read full article on original website
Led Again by Gabriela Madu ('23), Monmouth College Students Find Success at Theater Festival
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 26, 2023) — Whether or not honors were received at this year's Region 3 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, it was a rewarding experience for the fourteen Monmouth College students who made the trip earlier this month to Flint, Michigan. "I got invited to a...
“Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander,” February 8
Presented by the Rock Island and Moline Public Libraries. On February 8, the Rock Island Public Library, Moline Public Library, and Illinois Libraries Present will host a special virtual program in which participants will learn how to harness the power of words and storytelling for change, with the award-winning author of 36 books author taking part live in Saying Yes to Your Story: A Conversation with Kwame Alexander.
Byron “BK” Davis & the Invisible Secret Band, February 5
With his latest album Invisible Secret delivering what One Nation News deemed "lush, Latin inflected works that reflect jazz through a prism of salsa, beloved Steinway Artist and Quad Cities native Byron "BK" Davis will join his Invisible Secret band for a December 5 afternoon concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room, the Davenport venue treating audiences to the musical gifts of a master pianist who boasts more than four decades of professional accomplishments.
Birds of a Feather, February 3
Friday, February 3, 9 p.m. Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 Second Avenue, Rock Island IL. Boasting a lineup of veteran musicians from central Illinois taking a deep dive into the magic and complexity of the Phish songbook, the tribute artists of Birds of a Feather will headline a February 3 concert at the Rock Island Brewing Company, this musically thrilling night at RIBCO featuring the talents of Dave Littrell (The Station and Deep Hollow), Jeff Cunningham (The Station, The Blue G's, Los Injectors), Mike Tasch (Sunshine Daydream) and Ron James (the Brandon Santini Band).
Quad City Arts Presents the Smith-Moyer-Bowden Art Exhibit at Quad Cities National Airport
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (January 23, 2023) — From January 4-February 28, 2023, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport at Quad Cities International Airport (2200 69th Ave, Moline, Illinois) presents mixed media paintings by Corrine Smith of Rock Island, acrylic paintings by James Eli Bowden of Peotone, Illinois, and steel sculpture by Matt Moyer of Columbia, Missouri.
“Youth Unstoppable,” February 5
Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m. North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium, 200 South First Street, Eldridge IA. Lauded by Films for the Earth as a work that "captures the vibrant untold story of the global youth climate movement," the documentary Youth Unstoppable serves as the third presentation in River Action's annual QC Environmental Film Series on February 5, its presentation at North Scott High School underlining why First Showing deemed the work "a powerful film documenting the rise of the youth climate movement through the eyes of climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker.
"Birth of the Computer" Explores QC Ties to Inventor John Atanasoff
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 24, 2023) — Augustana College will host the “Birth of the Computer: The John Atanasoff Story” event at 6PM, February 23, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building. The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries,...
Joby Bell, February 3
Friday, February 3, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. With the organist lauded by Fanfare magazine as "supremely powerful" and an artist whose "virtuosity is never in doubt," Joby Bell will be the featured guest in the University of Dubuque's second-annual John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series, his February 3 performance treating audiences to what Fanfare deemed "a special, subtle gift for clear articulation of notes and shaping of discrete phrases that brings out themes and their connections into bold relief."
Daniel Villarreal, February 4
Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of his 2022 Panamá 77 debut that the Eisenberg Review deemed "a mesmerizing myriad of instrumental folk-funk sounds and psychedelic jazz texture, the Chicago-based drumming powerhouse Daniel Villarreal headlines a February 4 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his first full-length release also lauded by the Chicago Reader as a work that "draws upon a dozen musicians and at least that many genres ... all held together by (Villarreal's) generous spirit and bountiful beats."
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
The Acting Company's “Romeo & Juliet,” February 7
Tuesday, February 7, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. A gripping drama spun from the ancient grudge between two families, and a timeless tale of star-crossed lovers who follow their passions to the ultimate end, William Shakespeare's romantic-tragedy classic Romeo & Juliet will be given a fresh interpretation at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on February 7, when members of the New York-based The Acting Company deliver a stirring touring production proving the Bard's story as relevant to modern society as it was four centuries ago.
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
Intocable, February 5
Sunday, February 5, 7 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With their remarkable accomplishments including two Grammy Awards, a Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award, and 20 top-10 hits on Billboard's Latin singles charts, the Norteño and Tejano musicians of Intocable headline a February 5 concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, the hugely popular group having released no fewer than two dozen albums since their debut more than three decades ago.
Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants $300,000 for Reducing Gun Violence
Left to right: Kelly Thompson, Tee LeShoure, Dwayne Hodges, Nicole Cisne Durbin, Chief Jeffrey Bladel, Mayor Mike Matson, Sarah Ott, and Sue Hafkemeyer. BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Dwayne Hodges (below) still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand-in-hand with the Davenport Police Department and non-profit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community. “I want to be a voice to those who have had adversity come into their lives,” said Hodges, who is a community organizer, a certified substance-abuse counselor, and a pastor. “Being someone with reach in the community and a personal backstory helps me help others look at life from a different perspective.”
Applications for More Than 70 Scholarships Totaling Over $500,000 Due February 15
BETTENDORF, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — Sometimes, as she thinks about her future, Lila Teitle thinks of Jayne Lee Andreseen (below). She never knew Jayne, who passed away in 2005 at the age of thirteen after a courageous battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer. But as the most recent recipient of the Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship, she carries Jayne’s story forward with her.
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
In Its 43rd Year at Monmouth College, Great Decisions Will Again Discuss Russia and Ukraine
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (January 25, 2023) — A year ago, Monmouth College kicked off its annual series of Great Decisions discussions with a very timely talk on Russia. A few weeks later, the nation had gone to war with Ukraine. That topic will once again be on the agenda for...
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
