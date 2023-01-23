ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
We worked at Walmart – the store’s secret anti-theft device pushed us past our breaking point, we had to warn shoppers

FORMER Walmart workers have claimed that an anti-theft device previously used by the retailer “pushed them past their breaking point." They alleged that the technology, designed to make the self-checkout process more robust, sometimes wrongly accused customers of stealing and missed shoplifting offenses. Walmart launched a partnership with the...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Retail Apocalypse Continues: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces More Store Closures - Might File For Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond, a popular retail chain, has announced the closure of over 120 locations in the United States. Bed Bath & Beyond, a popular retail chain, has announced the closure of over 120 locations in the United States, including 62 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 6 Buy Buy Baby locations, and 2 Harmon stores. The company has been facing financial struggles for several years and has gone through multiple executives since 2019.
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?

Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Retail Crisis Continues: Morphe Closes Stores and Files for Bankruptcy

Morphe, the popular beauty chain, has filed for bankruptcy just days after announcing that it would be closing all 18 of its stores across the US. The company cited the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to beauty habits as the reason for the closures and the filing for Chapter 11 protection. Morphe will continue to sell its products online and at select retailers such as Target and Ulta Beauty.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity

Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
