Related
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Walmart reveals 206 stores will now have additional surcharge rule that has been blasted by shoppers
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
Five store changes Target is making in 2023 and customers will soon see the differences in choices
OVER the past year, Target has made major changes to the way customers shop. The massive retailer has been adding exciting features and partnerships to enhance the customer experience. One popular celebrity partnership was with the social media sensation Tabitha Brown with Tabitha Brown's collections. The limited-time collection included products...
We worked at Walmart – the store’s secret anti-theft device pushed us past our breaking point, we had to warn shoppers
FORMER Walmart workers have claimed that an anti-theft device previously used by the retailer “pushed them past their breaking point." They alleged that the technology, designed to make the self-checkout process more robust, sometimes wrongly accused customers of stealing and missed shoplifting offenses. Walmart launched a partnership with the...
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Walmart CEO warns shoppers ‘major shift’ coming in available grocery items in all stores – see the impact on your shop
GROCERY stores will continue to see higher prices as inflation remains at stubborn highs, Walmart’s CEO has warned. Walmart, alongside retailers across the US, has been dealing with inflation, leading to higher prices and unhappier customers. This has prompted lower consumer demand for a store that historically situated itself...
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores
Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Retail Apocalypse Continues: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces More Store Closures - Might File For Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond, a popular retail chain, has announced the closure of over 120 locations in the United States. Bed Bath & Beyond, a popular retail chain, has announced the closure of over 120 locations in the United States, including 62 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 6 Buy Buy Baby locations, and 2 Harmon stores. The company has been facing financial struggles for several years and has gone through multiple executives since 2019.
Longstanding Fashion Store in Virginia is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WDBJ7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart shoppers blast ‘store failure that cost them money’ & warn others not to make the same mistake at the checkout
WALMART customers have slammed the retailer after they claim they were double-taxed on their shopping. Jim and Cheryl Wilmington have urged patrons to check their receipts and scan non-food and fresh products separately. The pair were left furious after they claimed they were taxed twice following a visit to the...
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Macy's Shifts Gears: Company Announces New Plan to Salvage Business After 125+ Stores Closed
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Retail Crisis Continues: Morphe Closes Stores and Files for Bankruptcy
Morphe, the popular beauty chain, has filed for bankruptcy just days after announcing that it would be closing all 18 of its stores across the US. The company cited the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to beauty habits as the reason for the closures and the filing for Chapter 11 protection. Morphe will continue to sell its products online and at select retailers such as Target and Ulta Beauty.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
