ZoodPay and Mastercard Launch Virtual BNPL Card
ZoodPay and Mastercard have teamed up to launch a prepaid virtual installment card. The new card was announced in a joint press release on Monday (Jan. 23), and will allow ZoodPay to scale its offerings and provide BNPL solutions to customers and merchants without being restricted to the ZoodPay network.
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
FreightFriend and FreightWaves partner to provide data to mutual customers
FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, has announced that its TRAC spot rates have been integrated into FreightFriend, a truckload procurement platform. This integration is now live and available to mutual customers. “At FreightFriend, we look to provide our...
Vartana Launches B2B Sales Closing and Financing Platform
Vartana has raised $12 million in a Series A round and launched its B2B sales closing and financing platform. The platform tackles the friction that is involved in handling payment terms during a B2B sale, including the length of time involved in arranging a bank loan and the difficulty involved in assessing credit for vendor trade credit, Vartana said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) blog post.
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
BNY Mellon and Fiserv Team to Speed Up FX Rate Quotes
BNY Mellon has teamed with Fiserv to offer financial institutions faster foreign exchange rate quotes. “One of the main challenges for U.S. financial institutions looking to access real-time FX [foreign exchange] rate quotes for payments is that the costs associated with integrating to a banking partner can be prohibitive,” Isabel Schmidt, global co-head of payments at BNY Mellon, said in a Monday (Jan. 24) news release.
Synchrony Core Purchase Volumes Grow 11% as Charge-Offs Also Increase
For Synchrony Financial, consumer spending volumes remain robust, receivables increased — and loans past due are on the rise. As the largest provider of private label cards, Synchrony's results offer a snapshot of how card spending growth among prime and non-prime consumers has been faring and how they've been paying down those obligations.
Unifiedpost and Munich Re Partner on Invoice Financing in Europe
Unifiedpost and Munich Re have teamed up to provide invoice financing in Europe. The new strategic partnership will bring together Belgium-based Unifiedpost’s eInvoicing technology and customer base with Munich Re’s insurance expertise and financial capacity, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. The invoice financing...
LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers
The solution brings together LTIMindtree’s core modernization expertise, migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek’s industry-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform ‘Duck Creek OnDemand’, and Microsoft’s comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation, cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and transform their businesses.”Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and provide differentiated experiences,” said Mukund Rao, Chief Business Officer for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. “Our solution will help them take a holistic approach to ‘core-to-experience’ transformation for thriving in the marketplace of the future.””As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and resilient,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems.”
Gemba Raises $18M for Executive Training in the Metaverse
Gemba, a workplace virtual reality (VR) startup, has netted $18 million in a Series A funding round. According to a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release from the company, Parkway Venture Capital provided the investment, which values the company at $60 million. “The investment will accelerate our growth in EMEA and...
Liquidity Management and Forecasting Are Vital to Retailer and Manufacturer Processes
In the quest for better processes in procurement, accounts payable (AP), and accounts receivable (AR), liquidity is a cornerstone. It’s the subject of “Payments Technology’s Future: Retailers, Manufacturers Seek Better Workflows,” a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, based on a survey of 250 chief financial officers at retailers and manufacturers regarding their 2023 focus in these areas.
FIS Says Embedded Finance in ‘First Inning’ of Payments Evolution
“If the FinTech ‘revolution,’ post-financial crisis, is in its early innings, then embedded finance is in its first inning.”. Matthew Valente, head of product strategy at FIS, told PYMNTS in a recent interview that as traditional financial firms and FinTechs band together to offer everything from bank accounts to lending products to a broader audience across digital channels, we’re just scratching the surface.
Auto Hauler Exchange Launches B2B Marketplace for Vehicle Logistics Industry
Auto Hauler Exchange (AHX) has launched an online B2B marketplace for the vehicle logistics industry. The digital marketplace connects vehicle haulers across the United States and Canada with vehicle shippers like remarketers, dealers, fleets, rental car companies, auctions and manufacturers, AHX said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release. “We...
Girts Straujums: CEO at UK’s WeavePay Says Fintech Platforms Are Still Not Addressing All Customer Needs
We recently caught up with Girts Straujums, CEO of WeavePay, a UK-based payment platform that helps businesses go borderless. Girts Straujums talked about the issues facing Fintech platforms and how certain customer needs are still not being met. Straujums also shared the main reasons why banks in Europe and the UK reject small and medium-sized businesses. Straujums also touched on what he thinks are the most complicated payment problems that need to be solved.
