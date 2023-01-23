Read full article on original website
Restaurants Refuse to Scrimp on Taste Even as Inflation Forces Cutbacks
As restaurants seek to cut costs, PYMNTS data shows most prioritize maintaining food quality. Even the brands touting low menu prices the most are prioritizing food quality. In an interview with PYMNTS, Tim Hackbardt, chief marketing officer of quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Del Taco, noted that maintaining the taste of the food is especially important now, as brands seek ways to offer lower prices to consumers.
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item
Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Man shamed by restaurant manager and staff in front of his family at birthday hangout because of tiny tip
Eating out is getting more stressful. First, it was inflation. Now? It is because you do not leave behind (sizable) tips. And some managers will take the side of the under-tipped employee.
Woman Reveals She Made $32 an Hour Working at Dairy Queen While She Only Made $19.50 at Wells Fargo, Sparking Debate
It’s the kind of thing that makes you want to grab a bunch of your friends and go out for ice cream—and then head down to the bank and demand a raise. A woman who goes by the name Yaya (@mariahvessel) has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the surprising difference in hourly wage she earned at two different jobs: Dairy Queen and Wells Fargo.
The Unique Way One Family Is Using to Solve High Egg Prices
The CPI shows that egg prices are up 59.9% from a year ago.
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show
French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
Six store changes Walmart is making in 2023 and how your shopping experience will look different
IT’S a new year and a new Walmart as the large retailer is set to implement six changes, altering the way customers shop. Some of the adjustments started last year as Walmart eliminated paper or plastic bags and added anti-theft tactics due to an uptick in crime. Plus, the...
Dollar General Accused of Advertising One Price, Charging a Higher One
Discount chain Dollar General is charged in a complaint with overcharging customers.
Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone
Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
Author of book "Still Broke" argues Walmart should pay its workers more
Rick Wartzman's new book "Still Broke" highlights the strides Walmart has taken to increase pay for its associates, but concludes that it is still far from enough, citing that the average Walmart associate makes $17 an hour. Tony Dokoupil chats with Walmart executive Dan Bartlett.
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Here's Why the President of Peet's Coffee Is Betting on Cold Drinks
Eric Lauterbach of Peet's Coffee talked to TheStreet about expanding to the Middle East and the cold drinks market.
