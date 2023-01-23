ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff after Monterey Park massacre

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WXIN) — President Joe Biden is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff after a mass shooting over the weekend took the lives of at least ten people. On Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California.
