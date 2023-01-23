Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Lance Kerwin, Star of ‘James at 15,’ ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Dies at 62
Actor Lance Kerwin, who starred in TV series “James at 15” and as Mark Petrie, the teen who becomes a vampire hunter in Stephen King mini-series “Salem’s Lot,” died Tuesday in San Clemente, Calif. He was 62. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted, according to his daughter Savanah. Kerwin began his career as a child actor, known primarily for his roles in television and film, including TV movie “The Boy Who Drank Too Much.” “James at 15” became “James at 16” in season 2. Kerwin starred as James Hunter “James at 15” and “James at 16.” First...
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Motherhood Meets Frankenstein as ‘Birth/Rebirth’ Kicks Off Midnight Movies at Sundance
The Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight sidebar launched with a stomach-churning (literally, on-screen for real) meditation on extreme motherhood with the premiere of Birth/Rebirth. “This is where things get nasty,” said one of the Midnight programmers, Charlie Sextro. No, he was not referring to the man who brought in a rack of BBQ ribs from the grocery store into the screening, although that image does give you insight into the kind of atmosphere one can expect at midnight.More from The Hollywood ReporterEve Hewson On John Carney's Sundance-Bowing Music Drama 'Flora and Son' and Why She Didn't Ask Her Dad (Bono) for Singing...
Noah Cowan Dies: Former Toronto Film Festival Co-Director, Indie Distributor & SFFILM Exec Was 55
Noah Cowan, former co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of SFFILM in San Francisco, died Wednesday of cancer in Los Angeles, Deadline has confirmed. He was 55. Cowan died of glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer he was diagnosed with in December 2021. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Farha' Filmmakers Accuse Israel Of Attempting To Discredit Jordanian Oscar Entry, Condemn Moves To Get It Taken Off Netflix Related Story 'Alice, Darling': Anna Kendrick Thriller Getting Oscar-Qualifying Run Before 2023 Theatrical Release Born on July 22, 1967, in Hamilton, Ontario, he joined TIFF in 1984...
Amazon agrees first-look film deal with Critical Role and announces Mighty Nein show
The Mighty Nein are on their way in the latest Critical Role show
ComicBook
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Adaptation to Get Theatrical Release
Stephen King fans were given some exciting news today, as the upcoming adaptation of his story The Boogeyman that was originally slated to debut on Hulu has instead pivoted to debut in theaters this summer. This is only the latest confirmation that a highly anticipated horror project would pivot from streaming to theaters, as Evil Dead Rise was initially slated to be an HBO Max exclusive but will instead be getting a theatrical release in April. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the shift was made based on the film earning positive test screenings. The Boogeyman is now slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
History's Most Notorious Female Pirates
"Lady buccaneer" may not sound like a job description our great-great-grandmothers would have gone for, but according to historians, many women did pursue lives of plunder on the high seas.
Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen Join Ava DuVernay’s ‘Caste’ Film
The ensemble for Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film “Caste” is growing more star-studded with the addition of Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Connie Nielsen. The six actors join Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis, who was previously announced as the lead in the film inspired by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Described in The New York Times as “an instant American classic and almost certainly the keynote nonfiction book of the American century thus far,” the book — and subsequently DuVernay’s film — examines the system of...
Keke Palmer Highlights Baby Bump in Ruched Bodycon Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Keke Palmer made a vibrant arrival to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The actress appeared on Wednesday’s episode in a hot pink off-the-shoulder dress, which spotlighted her growing pregnant belly. Palmer’s dress featured slight ruched detailing throughout, including a center ruching detail from the top of...
Tampa Bay’s indie music scene competes to perform on a bigger stage
They play at Tampa Bay’s social clubs and dive bars, at city events, in people’s backyards. Many of them are full-time musicians, some trying to make a living solely playing music and others juggling more traditional work with the pursuit of the “big time.” But on a Saturday evening in St. Petersburg, they all arrived hoping to land a gig that could be a stepping stone into the mainstream music scene.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Creator Neil Druckmann Explains Episode 2's Piano Frog
This past weekend, the second episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us premiered. While fans overall praised the episode, one moment truly stole the show. In a quick shot, a frog was seen sitting on a piano and this “piano frog” quickly became a fan favorite. Now the creator of both the series and the original video game, Neil Druckmann, has revealed some behind the scene information about the frog.
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘Legend’: Netflix releases first look at new Bill Russell documentary
BOSTON — Basketball fans will soon get an inside look at a basketball star larger than life. On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for “Bill Russell: Legend” a two-part film delving into the life and legacy of the 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP and civil rights activist.
‘Barbarian’ creator Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ gets killer deal
Among 2022’s more exciting success stories was “Barbarian,” a low budget, not-quite-by-the-rules horror picture that earned $45 million at the domestic box office. Unlike most genre films, it held the top spot for multiple weeks, while garnering terrific word of mouth. When it hit streaming, it spawned a cascade of memes, which one could say is the new metric of success for this sort of thing. How its writer-director, Zach Cregger, new to successful feature filmmaking but not to the industry, would follow up was the question every studio wanted answered. Since the Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long-starring film...
Jonathan Majors In ‘Magazine Dreams’ Pumps It Up At Sundance Premiere
Jonathan Majors and Magazine Dreams flexed some big muscles tonight at the drama’s Sundance Film Festival premiere with the actor drawing a standing ovation. Screening at the jam-packed near 2,500 seat Eccles Theater just outside Park City, the Elijah Bynum film had the room buzzing early on with a crowd that included the likes of director Boots Riley, Sundance juror Jeremy O. Harris, Sony Pictures Classics co-head Michael Barker, Searchlight Distribution Boss Frank Rodriguez, and the label’s SVP of Acquisitions and Production Chan Phung. Magazine Dreams was such a must-see that many of these buyers were forced to cue up...
