Delray Beach man wins $1 million Florida Lottery prize

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man won big in a Florida Lottery Scratch Off game. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday. He chose to receive his winnings as...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

