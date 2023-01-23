Read full article on original website
cw34.com
37-year-old rescued dolphin, named Hemingway, dies at aquarium in Florida Keys
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A 37-year-old dolphin from the Florida Keys has died. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium made an announcement on Monday morning saying its beloved dolphin, named Hemingway, died surrounded by his caretakers and veterinary staff. The aquarium said Hemingway was rescued after he was found stranded off...
cw34.com
Delray Beach man wins $1 million Florida Lottery prize
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man won big in a Florida Lottery Scratch Off game. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday. He chose to receive his winnings as...
cw34.com
Lawsuit threatened over AP African American studies course in Florida schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday, leaders across the state of Florida announced their intent to file a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis after the administration’s decision to block the new Advanced Placement African American studies course in Florida public schools. In a Wednesday...
