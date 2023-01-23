Read full article on original website
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Lacrosse league holds free youth clinic February 4
The New Mexico Lacrosse Association is holding a free lacrosse clinic for young athletes in the area. The clinic takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2:30-4:30 at Sandia Prep, 532 Osuna Road NE in Albuquerque, and is open to boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 5-18. NMLA will provide equipment, but participants are welcome to bring their sticks if they have them.
rrobserver.com
Wetzel takes the road to Rio Rancho with new tour
A date with Rio Rancho has been added to Koe Wetzel’s “Road to Hell Paso” tour. The gold-certified musician, with more than 1.3 billion streams, will be performing at the Rio Rancho Events Center June 16. Artist and venue presales are now available, with sales to the public available at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at https://roadtohellpasotour.com.
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
rrobserver.com
RRPS is seeking teacher residents
Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week
Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
ladailypost.com
ECECD Announces Online Series To Help New Mexico Families With Young Children
SANTA FE — Thursday, Jan. 26 the Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD) will premiere The Early Show with Alax, a playful, informative online series for families with young children. The show’s host, Alax, is a live-action Galactic character from another solar system who wants to learn the...
rrobserver.com
RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus
The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
KRQE News 13
Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near Albuquerque Sunport
"I immediately realized the truck was gone, immediately like the panic set in. I didn't know what to think."
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Proposed bill requires NM schools to teach the Holocaust, other acts of genocide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leslie Lawner, a former Roswell Middle School teacher, has spent the last two decades teaching about the Holocaust. She’s now spending her retirement educating teachers on how to teach about the Holocaust and other acts of genocide. That’s why she’s pushing for House Bill 111 or better known as the “Holocaust Education […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
KRQE News 13
Volunteers wanted: Animal Welfare looking for help with homeless pets
If this year, you made a goal to volunteer and give of your time to a local organization you might consider, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. Their dedicated staff works tirelessly to ensure the city’s homeless pets find their way to forever-loving homes and you could be a part of that.
The Pit’s loud Lobo crowds return to the national spotlight in new profile piece
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret in the Land of Enchantment that the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team is drawing big crowds again for the first time in years. But ahead of another home game Friday, the 18 and 3 Lobo men and their fans have also now found themselves back in the […]
Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
