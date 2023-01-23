Read full article on original website
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
WREG
Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning, the records showed. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley,...
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
Tyre Nichols police video released; Pres. Biden, Gov. Kemp with statements
As promised by authorities in Memphis, police video of more than one hour’s worth was released that depicts five Memphis officers beating a Black man after a Jan. 7 confrontation during a traffic stop. Body cam video, along with police pole-mounted camera footage, was released to the public Friday...
Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week. The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with...
wvlt.tv
‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
actionnews5.com
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities released video footage Friday showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the officers, who are also Black, chasing and pummeling Nichols and leaving him on the pavement propped against a squad car as they fist-bump and celebrate their actions. The footage emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. Semitrucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Memphis police chief: Tyre Nichols video ‘about the same, if not worse’ than Rodney King beating
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis on Friday said that the video of the incident that led to Tyre Nichols’s death is “about the same, if not worse” than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles. Davis said in an interview on “CNN This Morning,” ahead of the video’s expected release later…
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Joe Biden was among the national, state and local officials sounding off after five Memphis police officers were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, […]
One critical after Berclair shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
One injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in Southeast Memphis on Friday. Police responded to a shooting around 3:50 p.m. on the 3700 block of Maple Leaf Cove and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD […]
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
