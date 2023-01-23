Read full article on original website
Mary Smith
2d ago
we plead the blood of Jesus over you from your head to your toes we speak perfect health we speak complete healing over your body cancer will not take up refuge in your body.in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen.you continue to fight on.
Reply
5
S. Haynes
2d ago
Glad she's healing. May God continue to watch over her and keep cancer from her body. 🙏🏻
Reply
7
Sheryl Henderson
2d ago
praying for Be Bless I watch yesterday pray all Is Well with you
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 Fun Things to Do with Kids in AtlantaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Related
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social
Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones release balloons for Atlanta murder victim
The family of 32-year-old Atlanta murder victim Nicholas Williams are still searching for answers after police found his burned body in a field mid-December. His Michigan family traveled to Georgia for a balloon release in his memory.
atlantanewsfirst.com
R&B Singer Keri Hilson to perform at ‘Pride Night’ in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual ‘Pride Night at State Farm Arena on Feb. 9. The evening will include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers
ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode
The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL Co-Founder Mondo Claims D.A. Fani Willis Used To Be His Lawyer
YSL co-founder Mondo reveals Fani Willis previously represented him in court before taking on the job of District Attorney. YSL Mondo unveiled some interesting details pertaining to District Attorney Fani Willis prior to launching a RICO case against Young Thug and his co-defendants. During a recent interview with the Ugly...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mothers recall tornado-downed tree falling on Jeep with kids inside nearly killing them
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - An incredible story of survival from two young mothers who were riding in the same car with their children during the tornado that hit Spalding County on January 12. A massive tree fell on their Jeep and nearly killed them. Seeing the pictures and the video,...
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
KSU student says 2 men hurling racial slurs broke his nose, ripped out dreadlocks during attack
KENNESAW — A college student said two men viciously attacked him, calling him racist names, breaking his nose and ripping out his dreadlocks at an off-campus apartment complex. He’s now urging police to find his attackers and lock them up. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
atlantanewsfirst.com
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
Fire breaks out at abandoned church in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an abandoned church just before 2 a.m. in East Point, Atlanta Thursday morning. Atlanta firefighters were called to a blaze off Springdale Road SW. When they arrived, they were met with large flames coming from the church. Crews managed to get the...
Local Producer and Label Owner, Big Oomp, Set to Open Burger Joint in the SWATS
Having produced iconic beats for the likes of Flo Rida and Unk, Korey Roberson – aka Big Oomp – is now turning his attention to the grill.
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
fox5atlanta.com
Two mothers grateful for life after surviving car crash in tornado
Two young Spalding County mothers were in a car with their children during a tornado that hit the area on Jan. 12. A massive tree fell onto the jeep and nearly killed them all.
fox5atlanta.com
Grieving family of Georgia police officer starts nonprofit Gotcha Covered Blankets
SMYRNA, Ga – A family, mourning the sudden loss of their son, started a nonprofit to help others. Mitchell Georgiana was a Smyrna Police officer who took his own life. Mitchell Georgiana wanted to be a police officer since he was in high school. He joined the Smyrna Police force in 2020 and was on the SWAT team.
Comments / 7