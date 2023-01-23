After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO