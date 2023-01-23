Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators dominate inside to fuel win against South Carolina
The Gators scored the first basket of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and never relinquished the lead. UF finished the night with 21 assists and only six turnovers. Florida head coach Todd Golden was most proud of his team’s ball movement and unselfishness, he said. It was a...
Florida Adds PWO QB Commitment
Florida secured a preferred walk-on commitment from quarterback Jordan Gile on Tuesday evening.
Independent Florida Alligator
Four Florida softball players earn spots on national preseason top-100 list
The Florida Gators softball team had four players earn top-100 rankings on D1 Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America. Redshirt junior Skylar Wallace, graduate student Charla Echols, sophomore Kendra Falby, and graduate transfer Pal Egan were ranked highly within the three sources ahead of the 2023 season. Wallace was...
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?
The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
Fast Casual
Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida
Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
Drain the University of Florida's DEI Swamp | Opinion
Welcomed developments from Florida's university presidents should lead to wholesale changes at University of Florida.
fox8live.com
Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville artist ‘The Housing Crisis’ releases first album
When Dylan O’Bryan steps on stage, all his anxious thoughts disappear. The adrenaline rush leaves him unable to think about the past or future. “As soon as I’m performing, it’s like going down the rollercoaster. It’s euphoric. You’re in the zone,” the 22-year-old UF music composition senior said.
GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof
After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be...
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
tourcounsel.com
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
Independent Florida Alligator
Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus
For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe
LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Comments / 0