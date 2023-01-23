ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gators dominate inside to fuel win against South Carolina

The Gators scored the first basket of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks and never relinquished the lead. UF finished the night with 21 assists and only six turnovers. Florida head coach Todd Golden was most proud of his team’s ball movement and unselfishness, he said. It was a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Four Florida softball players earn spots on national preseason top-100 list

The Florida Gators softball team had four players earn top-100 rankings on D1 Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America. Redshirt junior Skylar Wallace, graduate student Charla Echols, sophomore Kendra Falby, and graduate transfer Pal Egan were ranked highly within the three sources ahead of the 2023 season. Wallace was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

It can't just be Graham Mertz or bust for Florida at QB ... right?

The analogy was a bit harsh. When Graham Mertz’s commitment to Florida went public, I tweeted that it felt like when you go to the grocery store having not eaten all day, and you tell yourself that you’re going home with a nice juicy steak, but you instead panic and go home with a Hungry Man frozen dinner.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
fox8live.com

Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville artist ‘The Housing Crisis’ releases first album

When Dylan O’Bryan steps on stage, all his anxious thoughts disappear. The adrenaline rush leaves him unable to think about the past or future. “As soon as I’m performing, it’s like going down the rollercoaster. It’s euphoric. You’re in the zone,” the 22-year-old UF music composition senior said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof

After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be...
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous

So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Brazilfest returns to Gainesville after 3-year hiatus

For musician and event planner Victor Souza, a crammed room is a good room. Souza, originally from Salvador, Brazil, worked with Heartwood Soundstage to organize Brazilfest, an annual event that offers individuals a glimpse into Brazilian culture. After a three-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people attended the festival Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder

When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Couple who met in AA 10 years ago turned their lives around, now owns successful Lutz cafe

LUTZ, Fla. — The new year brings new goals, new hopes, new attitudes. Making major changes is possible. A Tampa couple is now using their personal story to inspire others. There's a bright, welcoming, little plant-based restaurant in Lutz called Revelations Cafe. It's the successful creation of a couple who came together 10 years ago at the lowest point in their lives.
LUTZ, FL

