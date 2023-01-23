Read full article on original website
Dennis Quaid Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Universe in Upcoming ‘1883’ Spinoff ‘Bass Reeves’
Dennis Quaid is the latest top-name star to join the Yellowstone universe. The iconic actor has signed on for Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, which itself is a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Variety reports that Quaid has signed on to star opposite series lead David Oyelowo,...
Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better
Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
Did Montana Make The List Of The Top 50 Best Places To Live?
Each year different publications come out with the best places to live across the United States. This of course is a big deal to local Chambers of Commerce, businesses, and others that are looking to highlight the place they call home. Montana certainly has some up-and-coming towns that have really...
No Good! Driver Gets Rare Corvette Stuck in Montana Snow
A picture of a rare high-end corvette stuck in the snow in Montana has been making the rounds online. Here's what you need to know about it. Sometimes you witness something that makes you think "What the heck is going on?" That was the case when I stumbled upon a picture of a new C8 Corvette stranded along a roadway somewhere in Montana.
Montanans Love This Truck, But Will They Buy the Electric Version?
One of the most popular truck brands in Montana just announced a new high-tech electric version, but will Montanans actually buy it?. We hear a lot of talk about electric vehicles, and how some of them aren't really suitable for Montana's climate. Tesla is credited for starting the EV trend, but more mainstream vehicle manufacturers have decided to get into the EV game, what does the future in Montana look like?
How Great Is Hunting In Montana? See How We Rank And Who We Beat
For all of you hunters out there, here is some good news for you! If you live here in Montana, you have picked the right state for your hobby. A recent study came out from Forbes, identifying the top 10 best states for hunting and Montana is in the top 5. In fact, Montana ranked as the 3rd best state, in America, for hunting.
This Bozeman Dog Is Currently In Top 5 For National Contest.
We all know that dogs are man's (and woman's) best friend. They're loyal and loving, and always seem to be glad to see us whether we've been gone for 15 minutes, or 15 days. Bozeman is undoubtedly a dog-friendly town. We have lovely dog parks, plus many businesses allow and even welcome your 4-legged friend to accompany you when shopping or in some cases, dining out. It's one of the many reasons so many people love Bozeman.
