Mystic ― Hima Khoshreza, of Glastonbury, walks through Mystic River Park with her sister Hediyeh Khoshreza and her boyfriend Mike Bard, both visiting from Germany, as it starts to snow Monday afternoon, January 23 2023.

“I didn’t think the weather would be this bad,” said Hima of their decision to walk around the town for the day. “But we’re still having fun.”