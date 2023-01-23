ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 29, allegedly posed as student at New Jersey high school

NEW JERSEY (WPIX) – A 29-year-old woman allegedly used a fake birth certificate to enroll as a student at a New Jersey high school last week, officials said Thursday. Hyejeong Shin was arrested Tuesday and charged with providing a false government document after registering at New Brunswick High School, according to the New Brunswick Police Department.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
