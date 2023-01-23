ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete

The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Dulles still playing catch-up, but Reagan National is posting solid passenger counts

Depending on how December’s figures pan out, Northern Virginia’s two major airports will have finished up 2022 with either one or two months where combined passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019. According to new data from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the combined monthly enplanements at Ronald...
DULLES, VA
restonnow.com

New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year

It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
RESTON, VA
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?

A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington hearing on Missing Middle housing will continue on Tuesday

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 called it quits for the night, pausing public comment on Missing Middle housing/zoning changes for three days. Board members sat through about 170 speakers given two minutes each to make their case for or against the contentious policy changes. But at that point, as darkness had fallen on a meeting that began at 8:30 a.m., board members called a halt.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Embezzlement case, shooting range burglary and a breezy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president. 4. Shooting range burglary. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

How many holiday travelers used Silver Line to Dulles International Airport?

The Silver Line extension only opened in November, but it’s already impacting how people get to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Based on surveys, 7% of passengers reported using Metro to arrive at Dulles Airport, and 11% reported...
DULLES, VA
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia

Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

