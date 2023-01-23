Read full article on original website
WTOP
‘We have a Maserati housing market’: Arlington leaders debate affordable housing plan
The debate over zoning law reforms in Arlington, Virginia, is heating up, as the county board moves closer to making an ultimate decision over the future of housing for a vast majority of the area. Saturday saw more than 160 residents come to the county council meeting to voice their...
ffxnow.com
Construction of condos on former school site in Fairfax City complete
The construction of a 137-unit condominium in the City of Fairfax — The Flats at Boulevard VI — is officially complete. The condominium building is part of Boulevard VI, a mixed-use community by developer IDI on the former site of Paul VI High School in Fairfax. Residents have...
WJLA
Fairfax Co approves low real estate tax rate for military families; here's who is eligible
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a lower real estate tax rate Tuesday for surviving spouses of military service members who died in the line of duty, according to a board spokesperson. The action establishes a tax rate for spouses at $0.01 per...
Inside Nova
Arlington board takes another procedural step to adopt Missing Middle housing plan
Critics howled and proponents cheered, but in the end, nobody was really the least bit surprised. Arlington County Board members on Jan. 25 formally set March public hearing to implement Missing Middle zoning/planning changes that would significantly alter -- in ways not perhaps fully fleshed out -- single-family neighborhoods in Arlington.
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
Inside Nova
Dulles still playing catch-up, but Reagan National is posting solid passenger counts
Depending on how December’s figures pan out, Northern Virginia’s two major airports will have finished up 2022 with either one or two months where combined passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019. According to new data from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the combined monthly enplanements at Ronald...
restonnow.com
New dine-in cinema in Reston Town Center to open later this year
It may be a some time before Reston Town Center patrons get a first look at the replacement for BowTie Cinemas. Initially expected to come in late 2022, LOOK Dine-in Cinemas now anticipates an opening sometime in the first half of this year. A company representative told FFXnow that the...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
tysonsreporter.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
Inside Nova
Arlington hearing on Missing Middle housing will continue on Tuesday
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 called it quits for the night, pausing public comment on Missing Middle housing/zoning changes for three days. Board members sat through about 170 speakers given two minutes each to make their case for or against the contentious policy changes. But at that point, as darkness had fallen on a meeting that began at 8:30 a.m., board members called a halt.
Inside Nova
New McLean Community Center chief plans to listen before taking major actions
Two weeks into her new job as the McLean Community Center’s executive director, Betsy May-Salazar has been heartened by the welcoming she has received and eager to soak up the scene before charting a course of action. “My intention definitely is to come in and learn as much as...
Inside Nova
InFive: Embezzlement case, shooting range burglary and a breezy day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Authorities have charged a Woodbridge woman with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the Arlington Education Association during her role as president. 4. Shooting range burglary. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday burglary at...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay HOA president targeted with hateful flyers, slashed tire
The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau. When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar. The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top...
Inside Nova
Pileup involving four tractor-trailers, 14 cars closes I-95 north near Fredericksburg
Traffic was detoured off Interstate 95 north near Fredericksburg Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle crash involving at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles. State police say the series of wrecks happened starting at 2:44 p.m. near the 116 mile marker near Thornburg at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County...
WTOP
‘Money left on the table’: What residents who never file tax returns miss out on
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser showed up in Ward 7 on Monday to talk about one of only two certainties in life — and thankfully, this time it wasn’t death. With this week being the start of tax season, her message to incentivize people to file their taxes was a simple one: Not filing taxes can cost you.
Inside Nova
Former Arlington Education Association head charged with embezzling more than $400,000
Authorities have charged the former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization, Fairfax County police said Jan. 24. Fairfax County police detectives were notified of the potential theft on Sept. 23 last year after the association – whose...
fox5dc.com
Where's the snow? What's behind the DMV's lack of wintry weather this year
Many residents across the DMV are wondering - where is the snow?. At this point in January, we are halfway through meteorological winter, and the D.C. region still has not had any measurable snowfall. As of Wednesday, January 25, the D.C. region has gone 320 days with no snow on...
WTOP
How many holiday travelers used Silver Line to Dulles International Airport?
The Silver Line extension only opened in November, but it’s already impacting how people get to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors. Based on surveys, 7% of passengers reported using Metro to arrive at Dulles Airport, and 11% reported...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
