BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday for counties along and north of I-78, including Lehigh, Northampton and Berks. After changes in the overnight trends altered expected impacts from a winter storm, snow arrived right on time and was falling across much of the region by 11:30 a.m.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO