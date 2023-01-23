Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersM. L. FrenchNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Classic rock dual show to kick off Allentown Fair grandstand
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A concert by two classic rock headliners will kick off The Great Allentown Fair's grandstand lineup, it was announced Wednesday. Styx and REO Speedwagon will perform on the fair's first night Aug. 30. Tickets are $89 and $69 and include admission into the fair. They go...
Watch as snow falls fast and furious in Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday for counties along and north of I-78, including Lehigh, Northampton and Berks. After changes in the overnight trends altered expected impacts from a winter storm, snow arrived right on time and was falling across much of the region by 11:30 a.m.
Free dental services in Easton will 'Give Kids a Smile'
EASTON, Pa. — Children in the Lehigh Valley have a chance to see a dentist for free. The “Give Kids a Smile” event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Neighborhood Health Center of the Lehigh Valley, also known as NHCLV, 1101 Northampton St., Easton.
Half of one of country music's biggest duos to headline Allentown Fair grandstand
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Half of one of the biggest country music duos will play a headline show at The Great Allentown Fair's grandstand in August, it was announced Wednesday. Tyler Hubbard, who with partner Brian Kelly as Florida Georgia Line had more than 20 No. 1 hits, will perform on Aug. 31.
Lehigh Valley fastnacht tradition canceled again, but not for COVID
TREXLERTOWN, Pa. — If you're eager to take a healthy bite of the fastnachts made annually by Good Will Fire Company No. 1 of Trexlertown, you'd best find another way to satisfy your craving. Because of a shortage of volunteers — and, in large part, to the skyrocketing prices...
Tom Petty tribute band, coming to SteelStacks, finds new inspiration in old album
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — For 15 years, Tom Petty tribute band Damn the Torpedoes has had a successful run — especially after Petty died in 2017 and fans lost the chance to see the real performer live. But for most of that time, the only new Petty songs released...
South Side Easton's only bank is shutting down
EASTON, Pa. - The only bank on the city's South Side is shutting down, officials said Wednesday. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Fulton Bank at 280 Line St. will close over an apparent dispute with the landlord. Panto said the bank is looking for a new location, hopefully on South...
Lehigh Valley under winter weather advisory Wednesday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A storm system is forecast to approach the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday and bring with it a variety of wintry hazards, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. But the storm –expected to bring several inches of snow to the area –...
Search continues for missing Lehigh University student
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The search continues for a Lehigh University student reported missing nearly a week ago, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find him. Daniel Lee, a second-year student at Lehigh,has been missing from the school since Jan. 20, university officials have said. Lehigh Provost...
Neighbors issue worries over manufacturing site in Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. — Township supervisors rejected plans for a manufacturing facility to be built in the growing northern end of the township. After a two-hour hearing Tuesday night, supervisors unanimously opposed a proposal by Greystone Capital Inc. for a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing center at the southeast corner of Van Buren and Newlins Mill roads.
Northampton County to announce new Major Crimes Task Force
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck on Thursday will launch a Major Crimes Task Force that will pool resources from state, county and law enforcement, his office said Tuesday. The task force, the first of its kind in Northampton County, will pool personnel and resources from...
More resources for those with Down syndrome expected in the Valley
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., — A medical clinic for people with Down syndrome now is part of Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). The clinic, formerly known as Eastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Center, currently offers resources, education, advocacy and programs to more than 250 patients and their families. LVHN said it...
Easton School District hires consultant to help fix bus route woes
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board approved hiring a transportation consultant to examine the efficiency of the district’s transportation system and make recommendations. The vote Tuesday night was 7-2, with board members William Whitman and Jodi Hess voting no. The board agreed to hire Kevin Aul with...
State audit says Bethlehem schools used budget tactics to raise taxes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s auditor general released an audit Wednesday that questioned 12 school districts’ raising of property taxes, including the Bethlehem Area School District. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said that while the school district was in compliance with the law, he accused the board of misleading...
