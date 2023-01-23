Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Charlotte J. Root, obituary
ROCKLAND — Charlotte J. Root, 95, passed away peacefully at the Knox Center, Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born in Bristol, Connecticut, December 19, 1927, she was the daughter of Henry and Vernita Johnson. She attended local schools and graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, Connecticut. Her first employment was with Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in their tax department.
penbaypilot.com
Marlene Wentworth Dodge, obituary
DOVER FOXCROFT — Marlene Wentworth Dodge, 71, formerly of Rockport, died on December 24, 2022 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Born in Camden on August 4, 1951, she was the daughter of Francis and Marjorie (Andrews) Wentworth. She was a member of the Class of 1969 of Camden High School and married Leforest Dodge on September 13, 1969.
penbaypilot.com
Joyce Elaine Cressler, obituary
BURKETVILLE — Joyce Elaine Cressler, passed away in Rockport, on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was blessed to live the last 20 years of her life with her daughter at her farm in Burketville, until her passing after a brief stay at The Sussman House.
penbaypilot.com
Karen Rhodes Clarke, obituary
THOMASTON — Karen Rhodes Clarke, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine with her loving family by her side. Karen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 30, 1945 as the first of three daughters to Nan (Kuperberg) Rhodes and Hilliard Rhodes.
penbaypilot.com
Raymond ‘Skip’ Davenport, notice
BELFAST — Raymond “Skip” Davenport, 87, husband of the late Joan Davenport, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home,...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
foxbangor.com
Community raises funds for Maine musician who lost his home
BELFAST -- The Waldo County Community is helping a Maine musician get back on his feet. On December 20 of last year, Brice Sinclair and his wife Marylyn Wood-Sinclair lost their home in a house fire. The blaze destroyed $300,000 worth of pianos, music equipment, and vinyl records. Now, community...
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Adult fun with whisky tasting, DJ dancing, and Camden Winterfest
Ahh, the weekend. Just out of three back-to-back storms and time for some calm. How refreshing. This weekend promises adult fun in all forms: whisky tastings, jumping into ice-cold bodies of water, dancing, and vibing to some sweaty music. Basement Club Vibes at Sophia. Friday, January 27 —Belfast. Sophia,...
wabi.tv
Maine lawmaker asked to resign after fraud indictment
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state representative has been indicted for allegedly forging signatures to qualify for public funding for his campaign. Democrat Clint Collamore of Waldoboro faces 20 counts of forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Clean Elections Act. As...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Community opens new warming center in Bangor to help those experiencing homelessness
BANGOR, Maine — As homelessness is a major concern in many communities across the state, two volunteers in Bangor opened a new place for people to stay warm. Mel Coombs and Larry Keezer have been helping Bangor's homeless population for more than a decade through their street ministry, Jericho Road.
wabi.tv
Northern Light Cancer Care accepting new patients again
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s biggest cancer care centers is once again accepting new patients. Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer announced Tuesday the hiring of several new medical oncologists, and more to come in the summer. This enables them to accept new medical oncology patient referrals.
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
'He's so sweet' | Jasper needs a home, after more than 500 days at midcoast shelter
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix is looking for his forever home after spending more than 525 days at shelters in Maine. Right now, Jasper is at Midcoast Humane in Brunswick. "He originally came to us locally. He lost his home, then he lost his home...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
boothbayregister.com
Under a cover: The Virginia, up close in Wiscasset
The Virginia the Popham Colony built in 1607, with Maine wood and the iron, ropes and sails the colonists brought over from England, was pretty much a UPS truck, created, like the colony, to make money, Rob Stevens explained. The Woolwich shipwright and fellow volunteers are working at Wiscasset’s waterfront this winter on a recreated Virginia. Stevens said this one, a project of Maine’s First Ship (MFS) in Bath, is 95% done, and has a different mission: Taking classes of schoolchildren out on it.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
