Peoria, IL

starvedrock.media

Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley

Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Uber of snow removal’ launches in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away. GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

NWS: At least five inches of snow in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. – You may or may not believe this, but Peoria has already received more snow than forecast — even if it may not look like it. The National Weather Service’s recorded snow total for Peoria as of mid-morning Wednesday is five inches. The area had...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Collision alert for Peoria County

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s office has issued a traffic collision alert Wednesday morning in Peoria county. Emergency communication officials suggest individuals that are involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured should exchange information and report the accident in person. Citizens are urged...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space

Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

First Alert: Accumulating snow for the middle of the week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few flurries are possible out the door Tuesday morning, however most of the day will be mostly cloudy and quiet weather wise. Winds will be calmer today and temperatures will climb above average into the upper 30s. Active weather is set to return tonight and tomorrow.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin homeowners spared from snow removal

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin homeowners are no longer required to remove snow from their property. In August, Pekin city council members passed an ordinance requiring property owners to clear snow from sidewalks within 48 hours after a snowfall of two or more inches. Monday, council voted to rescind...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL

