avoyellestoday.com
Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville
Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
avoyellestoday.com
Elmarie Prater, 88, Cottonport
Funeral service for Elmarie Prater of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Salem Baptist Church in Bunkie with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd of the Hill Cemetery in Plaucheville. Elmarie Prater, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in...
avoyellestoday.com
Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville
Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
avoyellestoday.com
Betty Gean Luneau, 83, Center Point
Funeral services for Betty Gean Luneau will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Center Point. The family requests that visitation be observed at the funeral home Tuesday, January 24,...
kalb.com
Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention down in Baton Rouge peaks more interest this year pending possible significant changes to the select/non-select format for at least the next year. The changes could impact the major sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, at...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
St. Landry Parish President speaks on animal control updates
In Opelousas, Parish President Jessie Bellard is clearing the air about the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter
kalb.com
DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. The unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council comes after a public hearing was held to...
KLFY.com
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
crossroadstoday.com
RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
Eunice News
Eunice High's Bobcat basketball suspended
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Friday the 13th proved to be a bad night for the Eunice High basketball team. During the second quarter of the Eunice – Washington Marion District 3-4A opening game on Jan. 13, a scuffle broke out on the court between the Bobcats and Indians. Fans from both schools left the stands to get involved in the fight and the game was halted. After games against DeRidder,…
kalb.com
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
Clean-up begins day after Church Point tornado damage
Church Point, La. (KLFY) — A Church point family is in recovery mode after the powerful winds of Tuesday night. Miles Carriere is a homeowner who said things were going good when suddenly everything just turned white. “We were about a half mile down the road, and it was just raining really good, not too […]
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
