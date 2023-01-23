Read full article on original website
azbex.com
2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North
Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
azbigmedia.com
Sneak peek inside new JLL offices at The Grove
The Phoenix office of JLL has completed build-out and moved into its new Arizona offices, located on the first floor of the highly anticipated mixed-use destination, The Grove, at the northwest corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix’s sought-after Camelback Corridor. The new space expands JLL’s local...
azbigmedia.com
Kierland One and Two will undergo $29M in renovations
Stream Realty Partners has been awarded the leasing, property management, and construction management assignments for two Class A office buildings that will soon be marketed as a 410,000-square-foot experiential office campus. Kierland One and Two at 16430 N. Scottsdale Road and 16260 N. 71st St. in Phoenix will soon undergo $29 million in hospitality-driven renovations. The project will allow Stream, a national real estate services, development, and investment firm with a growing office in Phoenix, to robustly reposition and market the buildings in the North Scottsdale area. The properties are owned by Vero A2R, the Dallas-based office investment platform of Vero Capital, formerly Admiral Capital Group.
fabulousarizona.com
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale is now open. Conveniently located just off the Loop 101 and Hayden Road, this new six-story hotel is perfect for business and leisure. There are so many reasons to choose Hilton Cavasson for your next visit to Scottsdale. First, the location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Right off the Loop 101 freeway, it is a quick and easy drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and just minutes from Scottsdale Airport. You are close to everything, including major event venues like the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Costco warehouse gets Mesa board’s ‘grumbling approval’
Retail giant Costco is planning a 75,000-square-foot warehouse with 25 loading docks on vacant land on the northeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads. It’s not a retail Costco store but a “merchandise delivery operation,” or MDO, where big and bulky products are staged before delivery to customers’ homes.
azbigmedia.com
The fight against the rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix
The rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix neighborhoods has city officials concerned. This past weekend those issues were front and center at a community meeting hosted by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari at the Burton Barr Central Library on Saturday, where city officials said they are making investments in increased policing and homeless services in response to the crisis.
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
azbigmedia.com
Wespac Construction completes Mesa at Newberry Station
Located a half-block from Mesa City Plaza, Wespac Construction Inc. recently revitalized a classic 22,000 SF vintage space into a modern, updated collaboration and innovation hub. Expansive's Mesa at Newberry Station brings flexible office space with exclusive features such as digital editing suites, podcast studios, and high-end co-working spaces to the Main Street corridor of Downtown Mesa. Originally a JJ Newberry variety store, the project partners completed a transformational rehabilitation of the 1948 space, keeping vintage details of the building’s history, such as the original lunch counter, and adapting it to modern day as a repurposed full-service barista bar.
azbigmedia.com
SEMICON will begin annual rotation with Phoenix
A fixture in the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 50 years, SEMICON West is moving to Phoenix for a five-year annual rotation starting in 2025 and shifting from its longstanding July event dates to October beginning in 2024, SEMI announced today. The event, North America’s premier microelectronics exhibition and conference, will be held again in Arizona in 2027 and 2029, with all three appearances at the Phoenix Convention Center.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lehi, Mesa at war over apartment project
Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
AZFamily
Secrets for Phoenix homeowners wanting to rent out their homes for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Millions of dollars will be poured into the Phoenix metro area, all courtesy of the Super Bowl. Some homeowners are looking to get on a piece of the action. Erin Spradlin, author and real estate consultant, said that this is the opportunity to a lifetime for...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
Phoenix New Times
The Women Behind 2 Goodyear Favorites Joined Forces to Open a New Avondale Cafe
The women behind two Goodyear favorites have teamed up to bring a new cafe to the West Valley. Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.'s Laura Hansen and Enroute Coffee and Tea House owners Deni Banach and Brittany Salazar plan to host a grand opening celebration for New Penny Café in Avondale this February.
maricopa.gov
Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments
Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again
House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
