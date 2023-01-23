PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local delivery driver is relieved to hear Pittsburgh police arrested one of the three suspects accused of kidnapping him earlier this month, but he's still considering moving away."I was thrown in the trunk. After they left, I recognized that they left, and I opened my trunk, and I was seeking help," the driver said.He recounted his terrifying experience of getting held at gunpoint, robbed, kidnapped and thrown in his trunk. Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday one of the three suspects accused of attacking the driver has been charged. And he's a 13-year-old juvenile."I really don't want to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO