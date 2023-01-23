Read full article on original website
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
Homicide detectives, Allegheny County DA continue investigating death of Brackenridge police chief
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — County homicide detectives on Wednesday laid out a play-by-play of the events that took place in Brackenridge when police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty. “Swan [the suspect] covered a lot of geography and there are some issues with...
D.A. visits scenes related to killing of Brackenridge Police Chief McIntire
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala joined county police and municipal police Wednesday in visiting several scenes related to the investigation ofthe day Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed. "Sometimes you can read it or you can see a picture of it but...
Police issue arrest warrant in North Side carjacking
Three months after an armed carjacking on Pittsburgh's North Side, police have issued an arrest warrant in the case. Police are looking for 16-year-old Jerome McClung after he allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint on East Ohio Street on Oct. 12. The vehicle was found in New Kensington. McClung faces...
Man accused of exposing himself to store workers on multiple occasions at South Hills Village Mall
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police caught a Brentwood man suspected in multiple indecent exposure cases at the South Hills Village Mall. Investigators say 29-year-old Cesar Kirschner admitted to exposing himself to female workers at Macy’s and Target. Kirschner is charged with open lewdness, harassment and indecent...
Man who body slammed girl at Pa. mall now accused of harassing District Judge late at night: report
A Westmoreland County man is being accused of harassing Allegheny Township District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec with late-night phone calls, according to a report from TribLive. Tyler Drew Zidek, 25, of East Vandergrift, faces several misdemeanor charges of harassment by a communication device. He also has a criminal record that includes a guilty plea for body-slamming a teenage girl in the Westmoreland Mall in 2019.
Police investigating Homewood South shooting
Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Homewood South neighborhood. Police said a Shotspotter alert was reported on Susquehanna Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Two juvenile males were found with gunshot wounds to their legs on Tioga Street. Both were taken to the hospital. There is...
Suspect in December homicide in Brighton Heights arrested, police say
PITTSBURGH — The suspect in a fatal shooting in Brighton Heights last month was arrested Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said. According to police, U.S. Marshals, Pittsburgh SWAT and the Pittsburgh Fugitive Apprehension unit arrested 42-year-old Ambrose Sample Jr. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street at 2 p.m. Sample is...
Pittsburgh police officer facing DUI charge
A Pittsburgh police officer who was already on paid leave has been charged with drunk driving. Penn Township police in Westmoreland county say they pulled over Aaron Spangler Saturday night. A 911 caller reported he was driving erratically and almost hit four vehicles. Police say they pulled Spangler over on...
Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
Man who jumped from apartment building to escape a fire recounts experience, shares updates
PITTSBURGH — It’s been almost two months since a McKeesport apartment building went up in flames, forcing some tenants to jump from the building to safety. A broken second-floor window is where Jose Diaz jumped from -- now he is talking for the first time about the life-changing ordeal.
Man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms inside public bathrooms in Pittsburgh appears in court
PITTSBURGH — The man accused of hiding cameras inside public bathrooms in Pittsburgh, including the Frick Park museum, appeared in court Wednesday. Last month, Todd Bueschen was charged with 236 new charges for allegedly placing hidden cameras in two non-gender bathrooms near the park entrance of the Frick Environmental Center. That’s where a lot of people hike and walk their dogs.
McKeesport police searching for missing 34-year-old man
MCKEESPORT — Police in the City of McKeesport are searching for a missing 34-year-old man. They say Kenneth Lennex was last seen traveling the city of Pittsburgh on Jan. 22. Lennex is described as a white man who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall. He is approximately 204 pounds.
Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
West Mifflin police searching for missing juvenile
Police in West Mifflin are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. Yashua Strong was last seen Saturday. Yashua is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 275 pounds. They are known to frequent Pittsburgh's South Side and Downtown areas. Yashua is diabetic and requires medication. Anyone...
Delivery driver robbed, beaten and kidnapped in Elliott says that night 'haunts' him
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local delivery driver is relieved to hear Pittsburgh police arrested one of the three suspects accused of kidnapping him earlier this month, but he's still considering moving away."I was thrown in the trunk. After they left, I recognized that they left, and I opened my trunk, and I was seeking help," the driver said.He recounted his terrifying experience of getting held at gunpoint, robbed, kidnapped and thrown in his trunk. Pittsburgh police announced Tuesday one of the three suspects accused of attacking the driver has been charged. And he's a 13-year-old juvenile."I really don't want to...
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
Police looking for suspect after 16-year-old female shot at Monroeville hotel
A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl at a Monroeville hotel over the weekend is still on the run. Police say 18-year-old Daronte Brown and another male met two teenage girls at the Red Roof Inn.
Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
