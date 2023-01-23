Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Me Greene County: Melanie Morgan
Snow Hill - Neuse News is beginning a series to introduce Greene County readers to some of the influential, interesting, and decision-making leaders of our community. Consider this “Meet Me Greene County” column a look into what makes Greene County the special place it is to live, work, and play. This installment features someone who impacts our entire region: Lenoir, Jones and Greene Counties. Let me introduce you to Melanie Morgan, the Director of the Neuse Regional Library System.
Gymnasium to be updated for future generations to enjoy
$330,000 from Lenoir County will be used to renovate the J. Melvin Jones Gymnasium in the Town of Pink Hill. “I am excited about the renovation at the Pink Hill Gymnasium. I used the gymnasium as a child, as did my children and their children,” said Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage. “This renovation will ensure that the gym remains a focal point of activities for a new generation of families in Pink Hill and surrounding communities for many years to come.”
Rabid raccoon found in Lenoir County
The Lenoir County Health Department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies. The animal was located near the line between Pink Hill and Deep Run. This is the first raccoon in 2023 that has been identified as rabid within the county. However, eight raccoons were identified as rabid in 2022 in both the city of Kinston and in several locations throughout the county.
The Children's Village Academy Student Honor List
Congratulations to the following Children’s Village Academy students:. 4th Grade: Dallas Dawson, Daeanna Francis, Joecdiel Russe Perez. 1st Grade: Gabrielle Parker, Jayden Battle, Dominique Rouse, Kam’Ryn Whitfield, Naomi Rufus, Alvinia Williams-Blow. 2nd Grade: Tavaris Moore, Truzell Perry, Da’Cora Morgan, Roland Rufus. 3rd Grade: Serenity Williams, Domani Morgan.
Lenoir County Sheriff's office assists Greene County with fraud arrests
On 01/24/2023, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with apprehending two suspects in a Greene County Fraud case. 52 year old Richard Moore and 45 year old Kimberly Matthews, both of Kinston, were taken into custody in Lenoir County by Deputies after Greene County Investigators received information about their location.
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
KPD responds to vape shop alarm
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 9:49 pm, Kinston Police Department Officers responded to A&T Vape Shop located at 4155 W. Vernon Avenue in reference to an alarm activation at the business. While officers were responding to the alarm call, the owner of the business was notified by the alarm company that activity was taking place in the business and the owner was able to observe the breaking and entering in process. Upon arrival, officer located a shattered front glass door and obvious evidence of a larceny. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subjects had already fled the scene. Officers were able to view the surveillance footage that showed (3) juvenile subjects breaking into the business, stealing items and running away. The officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile subjects responsible for the crime and were able to obtain juvenile petitions on each subject for Felony Breaking & Entering, Larceny as well as Misdemeanor Injury to Property. The ages of the juveniles involved were 16, 15, and 14.
Car crashes into building, driver and two employees sustain minor injuries
January 26, 2023, Kinston Police Officers responded to motor vehicle crash that involved a vehicle striking a medical office. Charles Coward (87) was attempting to park his 2017 Cadillac when his foot slipped of the break and hit the accelerator. The vehicle continued to travel and struck the UNC Cardiology office located at 701 A Doctors Drive. Mr. Coward was not injured during the crash, however two nurses inside the office suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Coward was issued a citation for an unsafe movement violation.
LCSO asks public assistance in identifying person in surveillance footage
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured in this video surveillance still image. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a person entering an ATM at JR’s Country Store, 1561 Hwy. 58 South, Kinston.
Greene Early College students achieve academic recognition
Pictured are the three GEC students named to LCC Dean’s list for the fall semester. They are (left to right) Bowen Zheng, Tiffany Lin, and James Williams. To be named to the Dean’s list, students must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours, have achieved a grade point average from 3.25 through 3.99, are not enrolled in any class numbered below 100, and have no grade lower than a “C”.
KPD: two arrested on multiple charges including drugs, Fentanyl
Officers from the Kinston Police Department respond to calls that lead to locating wanted persons and narcotics. Officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office located at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an Order for Arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia were located. Potter was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Kinston Police Department: Man charged with discharging a firearm
On Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at approximately 12:40 pm members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Mitchell Wooten Apartments. Upon arrival officers located several shell casings and discovered that one apartment had been struck by gunfire. Members of the community quickly rallied together and provided detailed accounts of what had occurred. This led to a K-9 track being performed by Sgt. Stewart and K-9 Brix. This track led to the discovery of Jermaine Williams, 19, of Kinston hiding in the nearby area. Williams was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm. Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant by members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. At this time, Williams is being charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, Carrying a Concealed Gun, and Going Armed to the Terror of the Public.
Lenoir County Emergency Services - E911: Telecommunications Training Officer
• This position is responsible for development and administration of the Central Communications Division education, orientation, training, and quality assurance programs. This is skilled work in the operations of the Communications system that includes general supervision and training of personnel. Performance is evaluated through observation, periodic monitoring, and the review of training records.
Kinston Police Department seeks public assistance regarding a larceny
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the publics assistance regarding a larceny. on January 19, 2023, two unknown white females received goods and services from a local nail salon. Both left the establishment without paying. They were seen leaving in a black BMW. Anyone with information pertaining to the...
Snow Hill Police seek public's help with person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
Snow Hill- According to the Snow Hill Police Department’s Facebook Page, the department is seeking information in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. Anyone with information should contact the department at 252-560-9022 or send them a message. According to the statement “Any and all tips regarding the identity of this person will remain anonymous.”
local student named candidate in US Presidential Scholars Program
Laura Fern Jones, a graduating senior at Arendell Parrott Academy, has been named one of more than 5,000 candidates in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2023. Inclusion in the U.S....
Public Notice: Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Request for Proposals
The Lenoir County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council announces the availability of $247,183 for 2023-24. Use of these funds requires a 10% local match. Needed programs: Mentoring, Parent/Family Skills, Interpersonal (Social) Skills, Vocational Skills, Restitution, Teen Court, Home-based Family Counseling, Substance Abuse Prevention/Counseling, and Juvenile Structured Day. For full RFP or...
Help wanted: Lenoir County Health Department - Processing Assistant V (WIC Program)
PROCESSING ASSISTANT V (WIC PROGRAM) - Salary Range: $29,982 - $45,621. General Description of duties: The primary purpose of this position is to serve the public with dignity and respect, function as part of a team while performing clerical and administrative functions for the WIC Program in Lenoir County as required by State WIC Program guidelines. This position determines income eligibility for WIC applicants under the Federally Mandated Income Guidelines revised annually.
