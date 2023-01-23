Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
neusenews.com
KPD: two arrested on multiple charges including drugs, Fentanyl
Officers from the Kinston Police Department respond to calls that lead to locating wanted persons and narcotics. Officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office located at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an Order for Arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia were located. Potter was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
neusenews.com
KPD responds to vape shop alarm
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 9:49 pm, Kinston Police Department Officers responded to A&T Vape Shop located at 4155 W. Vernon Avenue in reference to an alarm activation at the business. While officers were responding to the alarm call, the owner of the business was notified by the alarm company that activity was taking place in the business and the owner was able to observe the breaking and entering in process. Upon arrival, officer located a shattered front glass door and obvious evidence of a larceny. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subjects had already fled the scene. Officers were able to view the surveillance footage that showed (3) juvenile subjects breaking into the business, stealing items and running away. The officers were able to quickly identify the juvenile subjects responsible for the crime and were able to obtain juvenile petitions on each subject for Felony Breaking & Entering, Larceny as well as Misdemeanor Injury to Property. The ages of the juveniles involved were 16, 15, and 14.
neusenews.com
LCSO asks public assistance in identifying person in surveillance footage
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured in this video surveillance still image. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a person entering an ATM at JR’s Country Store, 1561 Hwy. 58 South, Kinston.
neusenews.com
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's office assists Greene County with fraud arrests
On 01/24/2023, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with apprehending two suspects in a Greene County Fraud case. 52 year old Richard Moore and 45 year old Kimberly Matthews, both of Kinston, were taken into custody in Lenoir County by Deputies after Greene County Investigators received information about their location.
neusenews.com
Kinston Police Department seeks public assistance regarding a larceny
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the publics assistance regarding a larceny. on January 19, 2023, two unknown white females received goods and services from a local nail salon. Both left the establishment without paying. They were seen leaving in a black BMW. Anyone with information pertaining to the...
WITN
Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
neusenews.com
Car crashes into building, driver and two employees sustain minor injuries
January 26, 2023, Kinston Police Officers responded to motor vehicle crash that involved a vehicle striking a medical office. Charles Coward (87) was attempting to park his 2017 Cadillac when his foot slipped of the break and hit the accelerator. The vehicle continued to travel and struck the UNC Cardiology office located at 701 A Doctors Drive. Mr. Coward was not injured during the crash, however two nurses inside the office suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Coward was issued a citation for an unsafe movement violation.
wcti12.com
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
jocoreport.com
Persons Of Interest Sought In Theft Case
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a larceny. The theft happened just before 2:00am Sunday, January 22nd in the 5100 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. Investigators are looking for two males who appear to be operating an early 2000’s model Chevrolet extended cab...
wcti12.com
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
Mistrial declared in case where Nash County deputy was shot on I-95
The trial of a man charged with shooting a Nash County deputy in February 2021 ended in a mistrial Wednesday because of a hung jury.
WITN
Craven County Crime Stoppers
Craven County Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce crime in your area. Craven County citizens are helping make Craven County a safer place to live, play and work. Crimestoppers is a proven, effective method of helping law enforcement authorities bring criminals to justice. Nationwide, the conviction rate for arrests made with the assistance of Crimestopper tips is more than 98%. It works because citizens provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of crime offenders.
WITN
Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton man remains in jail after his arrest on multiple drug charges. Pitt County deputies arrested John Hopkins on Thursday after a four-month investigation. Hopkins has been charged with five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent...
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police looking for pawn shop burglar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in catching an overnight pawn shop burglar. Winterville police this afternoon released surveillance photos from inside Jolly’s Pawn Shop on Fire Tower Road. The burglary happened around 12:30 a.m. and after smashing several display cases, officers say the burglar...
WITN
Washington police bust two men after traffic stop
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop last Wednesday. Washington police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly and pulled it over in the Days Inn parking lot on Carolina Avenue. Police said one of the people was seen throwing contraband from...
Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Police seek public's help with person of interest in breaking and entering investigation
Snow Hill- According to the Snow Hill Police Department’s Facebook Page, the department is seeking information in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. Anyone with information should contact the department at 252-560-9022 or send them a message. According to the statement “Any and all tips regarding the identity of this person will remain anonymous.”
Comments / 0