ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
KELOLAND TV

Schoenbeck strips Frye-Mueller of Senate committees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon. She had been serving on the Senate Local Government Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Each panel now is down to six members. Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck made the announcement...
PIERRE, SD
Washington Examiner

Jeffries says agreement reached with House Republicans on committee ratios

House Democratic leadership has reached an agreement with Republican counterparts on the remaining committee ratios for this term, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced Sunday. Jeffries made the announcement in a letter to colleagues reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Republicans control the House 222-212, which is identical to the...
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
The Center Square

Republican lawmakers pressure Sen. Dhingra on police pursuit reform bill

(The Center Square) – Several Republican lawmakers on Wednesday morning said Sen. Manka Dhingra, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee and deputy majority leader of the Washington State Senate, should at least consider legislation that would lower the bar on when police officers in Washington state can engage in a vehicular pursuit of criminals. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe have...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Unemployment reform bill headed to West Virginia House again

(The Center Square) – For the second straight year, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill that would limit unemployment benefits to 12 weeks as long as the state’s unemployment rate is below 5.5%. Senate Bill 59 now moves on to the House of Delegates. The new rules would begin Jan. 1. “Variations of this bill have worked successfully in other states and I believe it would work successfully in...
borderreport.com

Dan Patrick appoints Sen. Hinojosa to vice chair of finance committee

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of appointments were announced Monday for Texas state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, who represents a portion of Hidalgo County and communities stretching north. A McAllen-native and Democrat, Hinojosa will serve as vice chair of the state’s Senate Finance Committee during the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy