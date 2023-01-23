Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign
More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
'We've seen the corruption': House GOP aims to end career politics with vote on term limits for Congress
Republicans are renewing their push for Congressional term limits after taking a majority in the House this month, vowing to end career politics in Washington.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
KELOLAND TV
Schoenbeck strips Frye-Mueller of Senate committees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon. She had been serving on the Senate Local Government Committee and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. Each panel now is down to six members. Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck made the announcement...
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Washington Examiner
Jeffries says agreement reached with House Republicans on committee ratios
House Democratic leadership has reached an agreement with Republican counterparts on the remaining committee ratios for this term, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced Sunday. Jeffries made the announcement in a letter to colleagues reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Republicans control the House 222-212, which is identical to the...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
The hidden dynamic that could tip control of the House
The battle for control of the House of Representatives increasingly resembles a sporting event in which the teams are changing the dimensions of the playing field even after the game is underway.
75% of Texans support constitutional amendment that would legalizes sports betting
According to a poll conducted, 75% of Texans surveyed support a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize sports betting and bring up to 4 upscale casinos to the state.
Republican lawmakers pressure Sen. Dhingra on police pursuit reform bill
(The Center Square) – Several Republican lawmakers on Wednesday morning said Sen. Manka Dhingra, chair of the Senate Law & Justice Committee and deputy majority leader of the Washington State Senate, should at least consider legislation that would lower the bar on when police officers in Washington state can engage in a vehicular pursuit of criminals. House Bill 1363, introduced by Rep. Alicia Rule, D-Blaine, and Rep. Eric Robertson, R-Sumner, would restore the reasonable suspicion threshold for allowing police to pursue drivers they believe have...
Unemployment reform bill headed to West Virginia House again
(The Center Square) – For the second straight year, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill that would limit unemployment benefits to 12 weeks as long as the state’s unemployment rate is below 5.5%. Senate Bill 59 now moves on to the House of Delegates. The new rules would begin Jan. 1. “Variations of this bill have worked successfully in other states and I believe it would work successfully in...
borderreport.com
Dan Patrick appoints Sen. Hinojosa to vice chair of finance committee
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of appointments were announced Monday for Texas state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, who represents a portion of Hidalgo County and communities stretching north. A McAllen-native and Democrat, Hinojosa will serve as vice chair of the state’s Senate Finance Committee during the...
Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be working under new rules that could stall action
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is already facing the limits of his power. A single member of the House can threaten his speakership. And at least one Democrat is promising to do just that.
Bill to abolish the IRS likely dead in the House, GOP lawmaker predicts
A House Republican bill to abolish the IRS is unlikely to go anywhere in the House, and may linger in the House Ways and Means Committee without any action.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene To Be Reinstated to Oversight Committees – Starting With Homeland Security
On January 18, Georgia's most divisive Republican politician - Marjorie Taylor-Greene appeared on Fox with Sean Hannity and shared that she's being reinstated to House Oversight Committees following the successful appointment of Kevin McCarthy to Speaker of the House.
