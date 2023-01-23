ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona

Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
AZ Big Spotlight: UCP, SmithGroup, AAED, Delta Dental, Transwestern

Kentay Garvin, Esq., is the new CEO of United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona. Garvin brings a fresh perspective to the nonprofit organization thanks to more than 20 years of government affairs, business and health care expertise. “I am both honored and humbled to be part of the leadership...
The Departed: A Final Farewell to Notable Arizonans We Lost in 2022

From health complications to the heat, accidents, police shootings, and even lethal injections, the cause of deaths we chronicled at Phoenix New Times in 2022 were as varied, tragic, and memorable as the people who passed. A judge and mother, a beloved bar owner, a neighborhood activist, artists, an advocate...
Integro Bank launches Breakfast Connection event for small businesses

Integro Bank announced the launch of a new quarterly incubator program to support small business owners. With new challenges coming at small businesses at a steady pace, Integro Bank is well-positioned to expand their support programs with a focus on SBA lending. January 31st kicks off the program with “2023...
Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona

Arizona has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states. T.
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
Arizona Autism Charter Schools launch nationwide network

Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc., a network of specialized charter schools serving neuro-diverse children and winner of the 2022 Yass Prize honoring transformational education, announced plans today to form The National Accelerator of Autism Charter Schools (NAACS), in partnership with the South Florida Autism Charter School, Inc., in Hialeah, (Miami) Florida with a goal of accelerating the creation of similar schools nationwide.
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
Homeowners say issues with Lennar new build linger months after closing

PHOENIX — Buying a home is a big investment, and it's one many people were making in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic saw more people working from home and needing more space. Jon and Jocelyn Engel were among many Arizonans looking for a home. Not wanting to deal with remodeling projects, they opted for a new build.
Here’s how new legislation could boost Arizona solar development

For about 300 days each year, the sun shines down on the Valley, making it a refuge for those wanting to pack away their parkas in favor of flip flops. Such conditions are nice for pool parties and tee times, but Phoenix’s glut of sunny days are also conducive for solar power generation. With President Joe Biden’s signature on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), federal funds will make it easier for residents and developers to harness one of Arizona’s greatest assets and convert it into clean energy. The question now: How will the new legislation boost Arizona solar development?
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
Phoenix area clinic says Arizona's proposed 'mushroom bill' could be a game-changer

The bill, known as House Bill 2486, would not legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Rather, it would allow a research advisory council to be set up to study the drug's impacts, thus allowing clinical trials to be conducted to evaluate the effects on mushrooms of various ailments. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with a local clinic on how that could change medicine.
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country

ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
