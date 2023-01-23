Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: UCP, SmithGroup, AAED, Delta Dental, Transwestern
Kentay Garvin, Esq., is the new CEO of United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona. Garvin brings a fresh perspective to the nonprofit organization thanks to more than 20 years of government affairs, business and health care expertise. “I am both honored and humbled to be part of the leadership...
Phoenix New Times
The Departed: A Final Farewell to Notable Arizonans We Lost in 2022
From health complications to the heat, accidents, police shootings, and even lethal injections, the cause of deaths we chronicled at Phoenix New Times in 2022 were as varied, tragic, and memorable as the people who passed. A judge and mother, a beloved bar owner, a neighborhood activist, artists, an advocate...
azbigmedia.com
Integro Bank launches Breakfast Connection event for small businesses
Integro Bank announced the launch of a new quarterly incubator program to support small business owners. With new challenges coming at small businesses at a steady pace, Integro Bank is well-positioned to expand their support programs with a focus on SBA lending. January 31st kicks off the program with “2023...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Arizona
Arizona has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states. T.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools launch nationwide network
Arizona Autism Charter Schools, Inc., a network of specialized charter schools serving neuro-diverse children and winner of the 2022 Yass Prize honoring transformational education, announced plans today to form The National Accelerator of Autism Charter Schools (NAACS), in partnership with the South Florida Autism Charter School, Inc., in Hialeah, (Miami) Florida with a goal of accelerating the creation of similar schools nationwide.
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
We asked a pro golfer to share her favorite courses in the Valley. Here's what she said
PHOENIX — With high-profile events like the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl LVII making their way to the Valley this year, people across the world will be descending on Arizona. While there will be a number of various activities for visitors and tourists to participate in, one of...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Homeowners say issues with Lennar new build linger months after closing
PHOENIX — Buying a home is a big investment, and it's one many people were making in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic saw more people working from home and needing more space. Jon and Jocelyn Engel were among many Arizonans looking for a home. Not wanting to deal with remodeling projects, they opted for a new build.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how new legislation could boost Arizona solar development
For about 300 days each year, the sun shines down on the Valley, making it a refuge for those wanting to pack away their parkas in favor of flip flops. Such conditions are nice for pool parties and tee times, but Phoenix’s glut of sunny days are also conducive for solar power generation. With President Joe Biden’s signature on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), federal funds will make it easier for residents and developers to harness one of Arizona’s greatest assets and convert it into clean energy. The question now: How will the new legislation boost Arizona solar development?
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names directors of regulation, gaming and state land
PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday named three more members of her cabinet who will oversee construction regulation, gaming and state land. Former Democratic state legislator Martin Quezada, attorney Jackie Johnson and economic developer Robyn Sahid were the latest appointees to state department directorships. “I have full...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area clinic says Arizona's proposed 'mushroom bill' could be a game-changer
The bill, known as House Bill 2486, would not legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Rather, it would allow a research advisory council to be set up to study the drug's impacts, thus allowing clinical trials to be conducted to evaluate the effects on mushrooms of various ailments. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with a local clinic on how that could change medicine.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Iconic Retail Chain Announces More Store Closures
As economic conditions continue to impact both businesses and the general public, several organizations have had to resort to drastic measures in order to cut costs and try and stay afloat, including Bed Bath & Beyond, which has announced yet another round of store closures.
Democrat Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs stands by her decision to continue transporting illegal migrants out of the state
Arizona's new Governor Katie Hobbs has taken a stand against the current practice of transporting migrants to Democratic-run cities, instead emphasizing the need to use taxpayer resources efficiently and responsibly.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
Comments / 0