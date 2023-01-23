Read full article on original website
avoyellestoday.com
Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
avoyellestoday.com
Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville
Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
avoyellestoday.com
Elmarie Prater, 88, Cottonport
Funeral service for Elmarie Prater of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Salem Baptist Church in Bunkie with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd of the Hill Cemetery in Plaucheville. Elmarie Prater, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in...
avoyellestoday.com
Cecil Ray Shivor, 87, Marksville
Funeral services for Cecil Ray Shivor will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Marksville Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Tingle officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Cushman Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. The family requests visitation be observed at...
avoyellestoday.com
Betty Gean Luneau, 83, Center Point
Funeral services for Betty Gean Luneau will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Center Point. The family requests that visitation be observed at the funeral home Tuesday, January 24,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Christmas Cheer Food Drive Collects 98,063 Pounds of Food
The results of the 2022 KALB-TV Christmas Cheer Food Drive are complete, and 98,063 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected from Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, and Vernon parish schools, according to Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Sponsored by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and KALB-TV, local schools participated in the drive to help collect food for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.
kalb.com
DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. The unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council comes after a public hearing was held to...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
Eunice News
Eunice High's Bobcat basketball suspended
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Friday the 13th proved to be a bad night for the Eunice High basketball team. During the second quarter of the Eunice – Washington Marion District 3-4A opening game on Jan. 13, a scuffle broke out on the court between the Bobcats and Indians. Fans from both schools left the stands to get involved in the fight and the game was halted. After games against DeRidder,…
St. Landry Parish President speaks on animal control updates
In Opelousas, Parish President Jessie Bellard is clearing the air about the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter
KPLC TV
Three Kinder Elementary students suspended after suspicious list found
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Three students at Kinder Elementary have been suspended after a suspicious list was found Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed. Three 8-year-old third-graders had a list of nine classmates, Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said. The students called the list an “off list,” he said.
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
KLFY.com
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
999ktdy.com
Carencro Business Owner Arrested, Sits in St. Landry Parish Jail on Home Improvement Fraud Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A small business owner with roots in Lafayette Parish but whose work - or alleged lack thereof - in neighboring St. Landry Parish left many customers feeling scammed. Complaints going back to April of 2022 have led to 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Carpenter of Carencro being...
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer. According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 reporting a subject impersonating a police officer. APSO Deputies and Detectives discovered after an investigation that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy, despite his claims. A search of his residence resulted in the confiscation of the police uniform(s) he used.
crossroadstoday.com
RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
