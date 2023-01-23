Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 7-month old spayed female pit bull mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 7-month old spayed female pit bull mix. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as a very active puppy. Staff also say she is very sweet, but needs lots of heavy-duty chewing toys. If you’d like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
James McKamey sentenced to death for killing retired Columbus County music teacher
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has reached a decision on the fate of James McKamey. A Columbus County jury decided on the death penalty for McKamey, who received his sentence Thursday morning. This comes after hours of deliberation by the jury on Wednesday with no decision reached.
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bitty & Beau’s celebrates 7 years, 17 shops, 400+ employees with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is celebrating seven years of business in Wilmington and expansion across the United States. The location on New Centre Drive offered free coffee all day on Wednesday to celebrate its seventh anniversary. Wednesday morning, the owners and employees thanked the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDEQ holding PFAS private well sampling community meeting in Pender County next month
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, February 28th, at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point. DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover,...
columbuscountynews.com
Michael "Mike" Gore
July 10, 1959 – Jan. 19, 2023 (age 63) Michael "Mike" Gore, 63, of Riegelwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born in Columbus County on July 10, 1959. He was a member of Bridge of Life Community Church in Leland. He...
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Severe weather risk arrives Wednesday in Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear could see severe weather on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Primary threat appears to be gusty winds, but there is a tornado threat as well. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals
CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
WECT
Wilmington murder victim’s sister desperate for answers 37 years after brother’s death
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patricia Rongotes last saw her brother, Randy Hockabout, alive on Jan. 24, 1986. He was found beaten to death in Wilmington the next day. Rongotes says since then, her life has not been the same. “If I was to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington hosting public open house discussing pedestrian plan ‘Walk Wilmington’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is updating its citywide pedestrian plan, called Walk Wilmington. This is an update to a 2009 pedestrian plan of the same name. In preparation for the change, the City of Wilmington is holding two open house meetings. The first meeting is being held January...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
Comments / 2