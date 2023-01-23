ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
Emeril Lagasse Foundation grants $500,000 to GLOW Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has granted the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) $500,000 to support the school’s culinary classroom and curriculum. The gift will cover the costs of culinary faculty, food costs and operations for three years. GLOW’s culinary lab is built...
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
Michael "Mike" Gore

July 10, 1959 – Jan. 19, 2023 (age 63) Michael "Mike" Gore, 63, of Riegelwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born in Columbus County on July 10, 1959. He was a member of Bridge of Life Community Church in Leland. He...
Severe weather risk arrives Wednesday in Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear could see severe weather on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Primary threat appears to be gusty winds, but there is a tornado threat as well. The...
Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals

CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
UPDATE: Woman facing charges after multiple dogs found dead in Currie

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County woman is facing several charges of cruelty to animals after several dogs were found dead at a farm in Pender County. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Manuela Strand, 40. She is charged with 8 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and 1 count misdemeanor of disposition of dead domesticated animals.
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
