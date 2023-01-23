Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
Huntsville’s Hays Farm adding $1 million homes, commercial development
The sprawling south Huntsville development where hundreds of homes are planned outside the gates of Redstone Arsenal now has a new home builder, plans to include million-dollar homes and expanding commercial offerings. In short, according to Hays Farm developer Jeff Enfinger, there is a lot going on these days on...
WAFF
City leaders committed to affordable housing as pricey community comes to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, those with big bucks will be moving into a new sprawling development in south Huntsville, with plans to include million-dollar homes near Grissom High School. City leaders, local Realtors and developers all explained what this means for the city, and how it came...
What’s happening at development in south Huntsville near Walmart?
If you’ve wondered what’s coming to south Huntsville where site prep work has been ongoing for months, here’s the answer:. It’s a development called Memorial Village by 1805 Development – invoking the year of Huntsville’s founder John Hunt arriving in what became the city – and it will be made up of rental homes, according to developer Luke Allen. The development is on the west side of Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road amid one of the city’s busiest areas with fast-food restaurants and a Walmart stationed just outside Redstone Arsenal.
Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville sharpen vision for Tennessee River banks
More access. More recreational opportunities. Both are key dreams - and plans - of Alabama cities along the Tennessee River, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is helping those cities get there. A new discussion about the river is under way in the “Tennessee RiverLine” project, a TVA effort to create...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools to implement Evolv weapon detection system
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a week after two students were found with guns on two different Huntsville City Schools campuses, school representatives announce that they will bring in a new weapons detection system. They say they will be using Evolv Technology scanners as an added layer of protection against...
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg
No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 13 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
WAFF
Athens mayor supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Athens continue to express concerns over plans to build an asphalt plant near their neighborhood. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has his own concerns about the planned asphalt plant Grayson Carter and Son Contracting wants to build on Moyers Road. ”I think the residents certainly...
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. Huntsville fire officials are investigating a scene on Sandy Hollow Drive; The Governor is offering a reward in Lawrence Co. cold case. Alabama lawmakers preview upcoming session. Updated: 13 hours ago. State Senator Arthur Orr...
WAFF
Free Tax Filing in Athens: what to expect for the 2023 tax season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is that time of the year to break out those W-2′s and 1099′s. It is time to file your federal and state tax returns. Most taxpayers nowadays opt to “e-file” their returns by using online programs such as Intuit or TurboTax. However, if your income from 2022 is more complicated than just plugging some numbers into an online form, don’t worry. there are some resources that might help!
WAAY-TV
Sinkhole threatens Meridianville family home
Danielle Nightengale and her family purchased what she called their dream home in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole began eating away at their driveway. Now, three months have passed, and another sinkhole has appeared under the pathway to...
WAFF
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
Local student headed to US Senate Youth Program
Ella Duus is a very busy senior at New Century High School.
WAFF
Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The uncertainty in the current stock market can make it challenging to make sound financial judgments. Marshall Clay, a financial expert at The Welch Group, explains the basics of portfolio construction and investing fundamentals. “Looking back to 2022, it was a very chaotic market,” Clay said....
WAFF
HPD responds to robbery at PNC Bank
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects. This story will be...
WAFF
UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet...
WAFF
No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
256today.com
Leggo my taco! Condado ‘taco joint’ coming to Huntsville
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Condado Tacos, one of the fastest-growing “taco joints” in the country, will be bringing its “cool vibe” restaurants to Huntsville and Birmingham. The chain will open 12 restaurants this year, eight in new markets with Huntsville. Condado Tacos is famous for its...
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
WAAY-TV
Westbound I-565, Alabama 20 near I-65 interchange down to 1 lane due to wreck
A wreck on Alabama 20 has westbound traffic down to one lane near Interstate 65. Huntsville Police announced the partial closure just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the crash is between U.S. 31 and I-65. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and plan an alternate route if possible.
Comments / 0