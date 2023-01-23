ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s happening at development in south Huntsville near Walmart?

If you’ve wondered what’s coming to south Huntsville where site prep work has been ongoing for months, here’s the answer:. It’s a development called Memorial Village by 1805 Development – invoking the year of Huntsville’s founder John Hunt arriving in what became the city – and it will be made up of rental homes, according to developer Luke Allen. The development is on the west side of Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road amid one of the city’s busiest areas with fast-food restaurants and a Walmart stationed just outside Redstone Arsenal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools to implement Evolv weapon detection system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a week after two students were found with guns on two different Huntsville City Schools campuses, school representatives announce that they will bring in a new weapons detection system. They say they will be using Evolv Technology scanners as an added layer of protection against...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg

No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens mayor supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Athens continue to express concerns over plans to build an asphalt plant near their neighborhood. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has his own concerns about the planned asphalt plant Grayson Carter and Son Contracting wants to build on Moyers Road. ”I think the residents certainly...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Free Tax Filing in Athens: what to expect for the 2023 tax season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is that time of the year to break out those W-2′s and 1099′s. It is time to file your federal and state tax returns. Most taxpayers nowadays opt to “e-file” their returns by using online programs such as Intuit or TurboTax. However, if your income from 2022 is more complicated than just plugging some numbers into an online form, don’t worry. there are some resources that might help!
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Sinkhole threatens Meridianville family home

Danielle Nightengale and her family purchased what she called their dream home in the Pike Ridge community of Meridianville in September. Two and a half weeks later, a 16-foot sinkhole began eating away at their driveway. Now, three months have passed, and another sinkhole has appeared under the pathway to...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The uncertainty in the current stock market can make it challenging to make sound financial judgments. Marshall Clay, a financial expert at The Welch Group, explains the basics of portfolio construction and investing fundamentals. “Looking back to 2022, it was a very chaotic market,” Clay said....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD responds to robbery at PNC Bank

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a robbery report shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the robbery took place at the PNC Bank located on Country Club Ave. Officers are currently looking for three suspects. This story will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Leggo my taco! Condado ‘taco joint’ coming to Huntsville

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Condado Tacos, one of the fastest-growing “taco joints” in the country, will be bringing its “cool vibe” restaurants to Huntsville and Birmingham. The chain will open 12 restaurants this year, eight in new markets with Huntsville. Condado Tacos is famous for its...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

