Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon
(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Almost a year after it launched, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) is overwhelmed by demand,
Pennsylvania is one of the worst-ranked in tobacco usage
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania has a reputation for being home to many people who smoke and the American Lung Association is saying the commonwealth is not doing enough to change that. The Lung Association compiles a yearly report about tobacco control. The report just out Wednesday reveals Pennsylvania is among the states with […]
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
Democrats issue statement on efforts to end House gridlock
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – Several democrats of the Pennsylvania House have issued a statement on the progress of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward was tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement to end gridlock in the House. State Representatives Tim Briggs (D-Montgomery), Morgan Cephas (D-Phila.) and Peter Schweyer […]
Pennsylvania city one of the ‘most expensive’ for a night out: study
It’s always good to treat yourself to a night out every now and again. Such a night may cost you an arm and a leg in this one Pennsylvania city, though. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania isn’t among the best states for a night out: study. Addicted.org set out to...
WGAL
PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.
PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act (ACA) market conduct examination.” The PID […]
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Story by Ashad Hajela of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Just 18.1% of Pennsylvanians got the bivalent COVID shot. These counties have lowest rate
The updated shot provides greater protection against newer strains of the coronavirus.
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
WGAL
Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order creating office to lead efforts to recruit, retain businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Tuesday that he says will help make it easier for businesses in Pennsylvania to keep doing business in the Commonwealth. Shapiro said businesses already face a lot of challenges just opening their doors, and bureaucracy doesn't help. His order...
wmmr.com
This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania
Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
WGAL
Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
Comments / 1