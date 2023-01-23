ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Digital Pennsylvania driver’s license could be coming soon

(WTAJ) — As the world continues to adapt and change to digital life, your Pennsylvania driver’s license and state ID could follow suit sooner than we thought. According to a report from Patch.com, lawmakers are looking to advance the timeline with new legislature allowing the use of digital ID for residents. However, the current bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania is one of the worst-ranked in tobacco usage

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania has a reputation for being home to many people who smoke and the American Lung Association is saying the commonwealth is not doing enough to change that. The Lung Association compiles a yearly report about tobacco control. The report just out Wednesday reveals Pennsylvania is among the states with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Democrats issue statement on efforts to end House gridlock

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – Several democrats of the Pennsylvania House have issued a statement on the progress of the Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward. Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward was tasked with finding a bipartisan agreement to end gridlock in the House. State Representatives Tim Briggs (D-Montgomery), Morgan Cephas (D-Phila.) and Peter Schweyer […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PennDOT implements some restrictions for winter weather in Pa.

PennDOT has put some vehicle restrictions into place due to winter weather moving across Pennsylvania. UPDATE: Speed limit restrictions are now in effect for major roads in south-central Pa. We have a full list of them here. Here's a list of all the restrictions for today:. 45 MPH Speed Restriction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act (ACA) market conduct examination.” The PID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wmmr.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Snowfall accumulation projections for south-central Pennsylvania

Snowfall amounts today will depend on where you live in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above to see what the latest models shows for expected snowfall amounts in south-central Pa. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the following Susquehanna Valley counties:. Adams County. Cumberland County. Dauphin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy