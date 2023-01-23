Read full article on original website
Related
Have complaints about NYSEG/ Now’s your chance to tell NYS officials
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Customers who have dealt with frustrating billing from NYSEG or RG&E will have the chance to comment on the issue at several public forums in the next few weeks. The NYS Department of Public Service (DPS) announced that it will hold two virtual forums and three in-person forums “to receive public […]
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
NY1
Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month
New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
WETM
Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
Push for min wage of $21.25/hour
New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state's minimum wage and then index it to match inflation.
New York State now has 66 licensed cannabis retailers
New York marijuana regulators on Wednesday approved dozens of conditional adult-use dispensary licenses in a session during which members also discussed adopting bylaws for how the board runs meetings and makes decisions. The Cannabis Control Board – which now includes newly appointed member Dr. Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins – approved 30...
Concerns from energy industry over proposed gas appliance ban
As New York State looks to put an end to gas appliances in new builds later this decade, there are concerns from those in the energy industry the move may be costly and the state’s consumers aren’t ready for a switch
New Yorkers Will Get Their Maximum SNAP Benefits For January
All New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum amount of food benefits for January, Governor Kathy Hochul stated today.
wnypapers.com
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?
It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
8 inches Of Snow Possible For Parts Of New York
Another winter snowstorm is set to sweep across New York today and tomorrow and with that storm comes snow. It looks like parts of the state could see up to 8 inches of snow over the next 24-48 hours. Along with the snow will be a wintry mix that includes...
newyorkupstate.com
How much snow will you get in messy winter storm in Upstate New York? (map)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another winter storm is expected to hit Upstate New York today and Thursday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain. Up to a foot of snow is possible on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks, where temperatures will remain cold enough for all the precipitation to hit the ground as snow.
Comments / 0