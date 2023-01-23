ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

News Channel 34

Have complaints about NYSEG/ Now’s your chance to tell NYS officials

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Customers who have dealt with frustrating billing from NYSEG or RG&E will have the chance to comment on the issue at several public forums in the next few weeks. The NYS Department of Public Service (DPS) announced that it will hold two virtual forums and three in-person forums “to receive public […]
Hot 99.1

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
NY1

Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month

New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
94.3 Lite FM

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
ELMIRA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Push for min wage of $21.25/hour

New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages  to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state's minimum wage and then index it to match inflation.
Syracuse.com

New York State now has 66 licensed cannabis retailers

New York marijuana regulators on Wednesday approved dozens of conditional adult-use dispensary licenses in a session during which members also discussed adopting bylaws for how the board runs meetings and makes decisions. The Cannabis Control Board – which now includes newly appointed member Dr. Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins – approved 30...
wnypapers.com

NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers

No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

How much snow will you get in messy winter storm in Upstate New York? (map)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another winter storm is expected to hit Upstate New York today and Thursday, bringing a mix of snow, sleet and rain. Up to a foot of snow is possible on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks, where temperatures will remain cold enough for all the precipitation to hit the ground as snow.

