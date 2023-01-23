Read full article on original website
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Former Head Of D.C. National Guard Says If Black People Led Capitol Riot, More People Would’ve Died
William J. Walker, the former head of the D.C National Guard during the Capitol Riot, told the January 6 Committee the law enforcement response would’ve been much different if the rioters were Black people. “You know, as a law enforcement officer, there were—I saw enough to where I would...
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state's Republican attorney general, said Tuesday the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the...
Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Capitol rioter who posed with feet on Pelosi’s desk is going to jail
Richard Barnett, an Arkansas man who gained media attention for posing with his feet up on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Capitol riot in January 2021, was found guilty of felonies Monday.
Why Ilhan Omar Might Survive Republican Purge of House Committees
Speaker Kevin McCarthy may not have the votes to deny Omar a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
Abbott accused of banning TikTok because 'youth didn't vote for him — but the Governor says China is an issue
Governor Abbott has been accused of banning TikTok in some schooling institutions due to the youth not voting for him during midterms, but the Governor claims that China is an issue.
At the Oregon Legislature: Senate Bill 764 would ban shoes made from kangaroo
What the bill does: Senate Bill 764 would prohibit the sale of kangaroo parts and products containing parts of a dead kangaroo. It would punish "unlawful kangaroo exchange" with a maximum 364-day jail sentence, a $6,250 fine, or both. ...
House Transportation Committee Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is giving the green light to a bill allowing undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license. Republican Representative John Petersburg of Waseca wanted the licenses for immigrants to specify that they are not valid voter identification. Bill sponsor,...
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical pot
Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws.
South Dakota lawmakers propose bill requiring reporting of student crimes to schools
A bill proposed by South Dakota lawmakers would require the reporting of students' crimes to their schools. The bill, advanced by a South Dakota Senate committee, was propelled mainly by Republicans. Republican state Sen. Erin Tobin defended the bill as essential for the protection of victims, saying current laws only...
