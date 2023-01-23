ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Argus Leader

South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills

PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state's Republican attorney general, said Tuesday the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
fergusnow.com

House Transportation Committee Passes ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is giving the green light to a bill allowing undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license. Republican Representative John Petersburg of Waseca wanted the licenses for immigrants to specify that they are not valid voter identification. Bill sponsor,...
