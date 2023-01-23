Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move
After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kermit Davis talks 89-77 loss to Missouri
On Tuesday, Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis met with the media to discuss what went wrong in his team's loss at home to the Missouri Tigers.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
batterypower.com
A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves
This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits
Tigers hosted a number of the top players in the country on Saturday, prospects took to social media after.
Deion Sanders goes back on major promise
New Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders must go back on a major promise. “Never,” Sanders responded in 2017 when asked if he would ever return to Nike, the company that helped turn his persona into what it is today. That statement, however, was before Sanders became the next head coach of the Buffaloes. The Read more... The post Deion Sanders goes back on major promise appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
247Sports
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
247Sports
Five-Star DT Justin Scott Postponing Commitment Announcement
Heading into this week, Chicago St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his decision on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's the day of his 17th birthday. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-5, 310-pounder took to social media on Tuesday to announce that his...
Florida Football: Jordan Gile is a sneaky good addition at QB for Gators
It’s easy to be jaded in the world of recruiting. We get excited for four-and five-star guys and dream of their potential with Florida football. We praise Billy Napier for limiting the number of three-star guys on his big board and thumb our noses and yawn at lower rated recruits.
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
CBS Has New Prediction For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick
With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, analysts around the football world are crafting their mock boards. This week's mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young coming off the board at No. 1 after a draft-order trade between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans. ...
247Sports
Auburn Basketball Live: The Texas A&M game
AUBURN, Alabama–Auburn will look to win a sixth consecutive SEC basketball game as the Tigers play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CST at Neville Arena for a game that will be televised on ESPN2. Auburn, which is ranked 15th, is...
Four Georgia Bulldogs make ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early’ 2023 All-American Team
Georgia is losing 23 players from its national championship-winning team in 2022. Thirteen are headed to the NFL and another 10 are either in the transfer portal or have already committed to a new school. Don’t think for one second that means Georgia will not have a great opportunity to...
247Sports
ECU guard Wynston Tabbs steps away from team to focus on health
The recent run of frustration Wynston Tabbs has found in his injury-plagued basketball career has taken another unfortunate turn. The former Boston College transfer, who’s dealt with knee injuries throughout his time in college basketball, has decided to step away from the East Carolina basketball team to focus on his health, according to Pirate head coach Michael Schwartz following Tuesday night’s 76-66 win over Tulsa inside Minges Coliseum.
Jacoby Davis and Kam Pringle Commit, Jarvis Boatright's Top Five, and Other Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Jacoby Davis, Kam Pringle, Jarvis Boatright, and more!
247Sports
