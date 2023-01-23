Robert “Bob” Willcox passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Winona Health Services, at the age of 91. Born on Aug.ust 16, 1931, to Calvin and Anna Delveccio Willcox in Blanchard Mo. When he was three years old, his father died and his mother, along with his two older brothers, moved to Murray, Iowa. He graduated from high school in 1949 and worked on local farms and the railroad until enlisting in the Air Force in 1951. Bob served on various Air Force bases from west coast to east coast as well as a tour in Germany. He retired after 20 years. Bob worked for State of Vermont Department of Corrections. In 1957 he married Barbara Reed. They were later divorced. In 1970 he married Ardis Cady of St. Albans.

