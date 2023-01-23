Pedro Pascal is going from zombies to Studio 8H with his hosting debut set on Saturday Night Live. The actor, fresh from the success of HBO’s The Last Of Us and ahead of the third season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, will host the NBC show on February 4. He will be joined by Coldplay as the musical guest. Chris Martin’s British indie pop band are making their seventh appearance on the show after announcing a run of west coast dates in September for their Music Of The Spheres world tour. It marks a consecutive three episode run of shows for SNL, which had Aubrey Plaza hosting last week and Michael B. Jordan hosting on January 28. SNL is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. More from Deadline'SNL' Promo: Michael B. Jordan Goes All Creed On New GuyAubrey Plaza Draws Season 48 Demo Rating High For 'Saturday Night Live'Jon Lovitz Fires Back At George Santos: "My Pathological Liar Character Can't Hold A Candle To You!" - UpdatedBest of DeadlineBAFTA Best Film Award Winners Since 1990 - A Photo GalleryWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery

36 MINUTES AGO