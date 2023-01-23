**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties through 9:00am Wednesday morning. Precipitation spreads in as a storm system passes south of the region with the heaviest band of snowfall farther to the south, as well. With the colder temperatures overnight, this does look to be a mostly snow event and we could get a light accumulation around 1″ from near the Turnpike from Emporia to Topeka with slightly higher amounts closer to I-35. As of right now, a general 1-3″ of snow will be possible for the southeastern half of the area, with locally higher amounts possible south and east of I-35.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO