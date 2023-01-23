Bracketology is a big deal at USC right now. The men and women are both near the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. The difference is that the women are moving away from the cut line on the good side. The men were on the bad side of the cut line and have moved to the middle of the bubble, right on the cut line. They’re both going in the right direction, but the women are notably safer (though not a lock) and have more of a margin for error than the men.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO