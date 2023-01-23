Read full article on original website
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Linn-Mar 2025 forward Davis Kern has two mid-major offers, attention from high-major programs
MARION - The 2025 class in the state of Iowa is full of talent from Council Bluffs to the Quad Cities, and one of the names at the top is Linn-Mar forward Davis Kern. The 6-foot-8 Kern is averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from three as a sophomore for the Lions.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest 25 Programs Of All-Time
According to the AP college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings. AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Program Of All-Time. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
Patrick McCaffery "Game-Time Decision" at Michigan St.
Iowa Junior Forward Practicing with Hawkeyes
Transfer Portal Tracker: Miami Signs Former Iowa DB
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
No. 19 UConn, No. 13 Xavier meet seeking more consistency
On Saturday, Xavier was relieved to get a win in a game it hardly felt good about its performance in. A day later, UConn felt some massive relief following a blowout victory that hopefully put an end to its recent slump. Both teams dropped in the AP Top 25 poll...
Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences
Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
Women’s college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 17 in AP Top 25 poll (1/23/23)
Back-to-back wins on the road weren’t enough to keep the Gonzaga women’s basketball team from falling in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Zags (19-2, 9-0 WCC) fell one spot to No. 17 after defeating Pacific on Thursday and Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Gonzaga narrowly avoided a major upset ...
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Is No. 7 In Weekly Coaches Poll
The Fighting Irish are among five ACC teams in the rankings
Men's college basketball rankings: Arizona, UCLA lone Pac-12 representatives in AP Top 25 (1/23/23)
Arizona beat UCLA at home 58-52 on Saturday
Colorado State University rated No. 2 nationally for sustainability efforts
Colorado State University was recognized for its sustainability efforts with a rare platinum rating for the fourth consecutive year in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, school officials said Thursday. CSU received the second-highest score among 580 participating higher-education institutions in the U.S. with an 88.13, trailing only the...
Lady Vols to host UConn in rivalry rematch
The last time the Lady Vols played UConn in Knoxville in 2021, about 3,500 fans scattered across an arena intended to hold at least five times that many and did their best to make noise. On Thursday evening, at least 12,000 people will be in the seats. Tennessee, 16-6, and...
The First Big Win; Iowa Cow Named Grand Champion At National Show
As kids growing up showing livestock, we often dream of raising that champion steer. Many people showing livestock set out on a journey to raise top tear livestock for that champion handshake from the judge in the big ring, knowing their hard work paid off. An Iowa couple recently shined...
USC women's basketball rises several spots in latest ESPN bracketology
Bracketology is a big deal at USC right now. The men and women are both near the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. The difference is that the women are moving away from the cut line on the good side. The men were on the bad side of the cut line and have moved to the middle of the bubble, right on the cut line. They’re both going in the right direction, but the women are notably safer (though not a lock) and have more of a margin for error than the men.
UConn vs. Xavier prediction: College basketball picks, odds
At one point, Connecticut looked like the best team in college basketball, winning 14 straight against one of the toughest schedules in the country to peak at No. 2 in the AP Poll. Then came a humbling loss at Xavier that sent the Huskies into a 1-5 tailspin, with three of those five losses coming by double digits. It looks like Dan Hurley’s group has found its groove again after Sunday’s 30-point home win over Butler. And Wednesday’s rematch with the Musketeers serves as the perfect chance for the Huskies to seek vengeance and assert their elite upside once again. Check out...
