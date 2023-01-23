ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
College Football News

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest 25 Programs Of All-Time

According to the AP college basketball polls, where do all of the teams historically rank? Here are the top basketball programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings. AP Poll College Basketball Rankings: Greatest Program Of All-Time. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. 1950s | 1960s | 1970s |...
INDIANA STATE
AOL Corp

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA
sportingalert.com

No. 19 UConn, No. 13 Xavier meet seeking more consistency

On Saturday, Xavier was relieved to get a win in a game it hardly felt good about its performance in. A day later, UConn felt some massive relief following a blowout victory that hopefully put an end to its recent slump. Both teams dropped in the AP Top 25 poll...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Iowan

Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences

Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
IOWA STATE
The Coloradoan

Colorado State University rated No. 2 nationally for sustainability efforts

Colorado State University was recognized for its sustainability efforts with a rare platinum rating for the fourth consecutive year in the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, school officials said Thursday. CSU received the second-highest score among 580 participating higher-education institutions in the U.S. with an 88.13, trailing only the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
247Sports

Lady Vols to host UConn in rivalry rematch

The last time the Lady Vols played UConn in Knoxville in 2021, about 3,500 fans scattered across an arena intended to hold at least five times that many and did their best to make noise. On Thursday evening, at least 12,000 people will be in the seats. Tennessee, 16-6, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC women's basketball rises several spots in latest ESPN bracketology

Bracketology is a big deal at USC right now. The men and women are both near the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. The difference is that the women are moving away from the cut line on the good side. The men were on the bad side of the cut line and have moved to the middle of the bubble, right on the cut line. They’re both going in the right direction, but the women are notably safer (though not a lock) and have more of a margin for error than the men.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

UConn vs. Xavier prediction: College basketball picks, odds

At one point, Connecticut looked like the best team in college basketball, winning 14 straight against one of the toughest schedules in the country to peak at No. 2 in the AP Poll. Then came a humbling loss at Xavier that sent the Huskies into a 1-5 tailspin, with three of those five losses coming by double digits. It looks like Dan Hurley’s group has found its groove again after Sunday’s 30-point home win over Butler. And Wednesday’s rematch with the Musketeers serves as the perfect chance for the Huskies to seek vengeance and assert their elite upside once again. Check out...
CINCINNATI, OH

