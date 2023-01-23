Read full article on original website
Man charged in theft of Illinois funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday.
wufe967.com
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Rockford, IL funeral home director on probation prior to van, body theft: records
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Man arrested months after deadly St. Louis Co. shooting; ex-girlfriend targeted
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have arrested a suspect on the run for more than nine months after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County. Sylvester Hill, 28, is behind bars after his arrest Tuesday in Houston, Texas. He is accused of killing one man and targeting his ex-girlfriend in the shooting.
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
WAND TV
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
MyStateline.com
Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist defending mom from boyfriend
Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist …. Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from...
cwbchicago.com
Man mistakenly took a gun to O’Hare, stashed it on an I-beam before entering security checkpoint, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors said Tuesday that a Texas man absentmindedly took a gun to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on January 11 and put it on an I-beam before going through security, intending to retrieve it when he returned from his trip. Officials said that the gun was...
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
ID theft warning after St. Louis County mail stolen
Mail from more than half a dozen homes in Ladue has been stolen, prompting warnings from police.
Crime concerns have Missouri lawmakers calling for a St. Louis special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker
BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A dual Canadian and France citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing deadly ricin to then-President Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials, authorities announced. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons, federal records...
