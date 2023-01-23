ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Man charged in theft of Illinois funeral van, body

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday.
Van stolen from Illinois funeral home, body reported missing

Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but...
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist defending mom from boyfriend

Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Police: Janesville 12-year-old gets broken wrist …. Janesville Police said that a 12-year-old child suffered a broken wrist while defending their mom from her boyfriend. Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from...
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker

BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
Woman pleads guilty to mailing poison to Trump, Texas officials

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A dual Canadian and France citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing deadly ricin to then-President Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials, authorities announced. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of prohibitions with respect to biological weapons, federal records...
