FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Champaign Strides Shelter in need of basic items and volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more. Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact...
Volunteers needed for Night to Shine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — GT Church and First Christian Church, in partnership with Macon Resources, Inc. and the Tim Tebow Foundation have brought back Night to Shine. Night to Shine is a prom night experience, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe all on one night.
Indoor snowball fight helps senior living residents beat winter blues
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Over 30 residents at ClarkLindsey's community participated in an indoor snowball fight on Wednesday. The annual event helps residents stay active while winter weather is bad. "This is something we have done for 6 or 7 years now and it has just grown as far...
Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Danville re-opens after November fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Habitat for Humanity ReStore is back open after experiencing a fire back in November. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is known for putting all the proceeds toward building houses for families in the community. Store Manager Taylor Enos said within the first few hours...
Champaign resident to go homeless for 14 days to experience challenges homeless people face
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Warren Charter will go 14 days homeless to experience some of the challenges homeless people face everyday. Charter began this project two years ago. His goal was to gain insight on the struggles homeless people face. "When I do this, I have an endgame. Fourteen days,...
Major changes to Unit 4 Schools leave parents concerned
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model. Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process. "I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said...
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
DPS hires new Safety and Security Administrator
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools announces the hiring of Valdimir Talley, Jr., as the District’s new Safety and Security Administrator. The DPS Board of Education approved Tally's employment during it's Tuesday night board meeting. According to DPS, Talley has spent more than three decades in law enforcement, most...
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
Danforth man arrested, wanted on 12 outstanding arrest warrants
IROQUOIS COUNT, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a 30-year-old Danforth man for violation of the sex offender registration act. According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 20, 2023 the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, 30, of rural Danforth, IL, on an outstanding Iroquois County Arrest Warrant.
Andy Grammer coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR, Ill. – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Andy Grammer to the 2023 season line-up. Andy Grammer will perform at the Devon on July 28, 2023. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon at devonamphitheater.com. Grammer is known for his...
Illinois hoops gets back on track with 69-60 win over Ohio State
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois has now won five of six games after their 69-60 win over Ohio State. Terrence Shannon Jr. was the leading man for the Illini. He scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Jayden Epps put up 14 points in his second career start.
