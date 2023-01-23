DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — GT Church and First Christian Church, in partnership with Macon Resources, Inc. and the Tim Tebow Foundation have brought back Night to Shine. Night to Shine is a prom night experience, for people with special needs ages 14 and older, hosted by local churches in all 50 states and across the globe all on one night.

