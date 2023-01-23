Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
“Youth Unstoppable,” February 5
Sunday, February 5, 2 p.m. North Scott High School Fine Arts Auditorium, 200 South First Street, Eldridge IA. Lauded by Films for the Earth as a work that "captures the vibrant untold story of the global youth climate movement," the documentary Youth Unstoppable serves as the third presentation in River Action's annual QC Environmental Film Series on February 5, its presentation at North Scott High School underlining why First Showing deemed the work "a powerful film documenting the rise of the youth climate movement through the eyes of climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker.
tmpresale.com
guttenbergpress.com
A new campground is underway at Osborne Park
Work is underway to create a new campground at Osborne Park, near Elkader. The Clayton County Conservation Board selected a dying pine stand as the location, as it is out of the floodplain, relatively flat and in close proximity to existing structures. The new campground will accommodate 20 pull-through campsites. Seven tent sites are also planned, and it will have a shower house, bathrooms, electric-water hookups and wi-fi to accommodate the modern camper.
cbs2iowa.com
Clipper to bring widespread snow, sharply colder temperatures
The pattern looks much more like winter as we end the month of January with several chances for snow and sharply colder temperatures. Early Friday, a strong cold front will lead to a widespread 1" of snow in eastern Iowa with strong wind gusts near 35mph at times. The timing could not be much worse as it passes with the early morning commute. Given higher traffic volume and light to moderate snow, roadways may be slick and impacts to the commute are increasingly likely.
KCRG.com
City of Dubuque accepting proposals for park renaming
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials are accepting proposals for a new name for a city park formerly named for the city’s Russian sister city. The park, located at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard, was previously named Pyatigorsk Park. However, the city council agreed to rename it after the Travel Dubuque Sister City Committee voted to end the sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of home imprisonment of La Crosse woman
Prosecutors in La Crosse have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. Cole Clark of Lancaster was charged last week with eight counts, including felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
biztimes.biz
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
KCRG.com
Principal: Official made “racially-charged comment” at a City High basketball coach
Dubuque police are looking for a man they say stole from an apartment earlier this week, and then set the apartment on fire. Kenyon Murray is perhaps the busiest dad - and coach - in Iowa. Updated: 2 hours ago. "I try to compartmentalize with everything I do every day....
WIFR
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There haven’t been too many times this winter during which weather has caused problems during some of the peak commute times, but it appears as though Wednesday will buck that trend, as a winter storm system takes aim on the region. Winter Weather Advisories have...
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Theft of Credit Card
A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident. 35 year old Tiffany Banks was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge. A report was made February 1st, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place at the time of the theft. The exact time of the theft is unknown, but the missing cash and cards were discovered January 29th, 2021. The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
KCRG.com
Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:53 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Loras Blvd. for a structure fire of a three-story residence. Crews arrived just three minutes later and began fighting the fire. After extinguishing the fire, responders conducted a search of the residence on all three floors. The fire department was unable to locate any operational smoke detectors in the building.
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
x1071.com
Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque
A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
