LOCK HAVEN, PA – Heather Alexander is announcing her candidacy for Lock Haven City Council. Heather is a 1997 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. She is currently employed with Woodlands Bank as the Lock Haven Branch Assistant Manager. For more than a decade, Heather has utilized her time to help strengthen various youth organizations. Taking on volunteering and board positions within those organizations, she has a willingness to help where she can.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO