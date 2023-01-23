Read full article on original website
Prospective Clinton County candidates invited to informational session
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The office of Clinton County voter registration director Maria Boileau has set up a candidates’ information night for those interested in running in the May primary election. Boileau offered a primary election update at the Thursday meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners. She said...
Strouse announces re-election bid for District Attorney
LOCK HAVEN, PA – District Attorney Dave Strouse has announced that he intends to seek a third term as Clinton County’s District Attorney. Strouse first won election as District Attorney in 2015. He initially campaigned on four primary areas of focus: 1) drug and safety concerns in county schools; 2) starting a Veteran’s Court Program; 3) training and resources for our local police officers; and 4) imposing more intensive supervision programs for offenders with substance abuse concerns.
Brooke Fravel seeks re-election for County Auditor
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Brooke Fravel has announced that she will seek the Republican nomination for re-election for Clinton County Auditor in the May primary election. “I have served as one of the three Clinton County Auditors since 2020 and am running for re-election so I can continue using my business and bookkeeping skills to serve the people of Clinton County,” said Fravel.
Gedon announces county auditor candidacy
LOCK HAVEN – Cathy Gedon has announced her candidacy for the office of Clinton County Auditor. She will be seeking the Republican nomination in the May 2023 primary election for a four-year term. Cathy has been interested in crunching numbers and finance through most of her school years. She...
Pa. county official has had enough with 2020 election recount: ‘It’s time to move on’
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger on Tuesday said he’s spent enough time looking back now that the hand recount for the 2020 presidential and auditor general races has been completed. “We’ve done our due diligence. It’s time to move on,” he said, addressing those who...
Community foundation awards $592K in grants
LOCK HAVEN, PA — Over 60 area organizations will benefit from more than $592,170 in grants awarded by the Clinton County Community Foundation for 2023. Despite snow and ice, the Foundation board forged ahead with its annual meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Ross Library and chose the recipients from a pool of more than 70 applicants asking for a total of nearly $635,00 in grant funds.
Alexander announces bid for Lock Haven City Council
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Heather Alexander is announcing her candidacy for Lock Haven City Council. Heather is a 1997 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. She is currently employed with Woodlands Bank as the Lock Haven Branch Assistant Manager. For more than a decade, Heather has utilized her time to help strengthen various youth organizations. Taking on volunteering and board positions within those organizations, she has a willingness to help where she can.
Rolley named Outreach Coordinator for Clinton County Community Foundation
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Clinton County Community Foundation has announced that Robert ‘Bob’ Rolley Jr. will serve as its new, part-time outreach coordinator. As coordinator, Rolley will work to promote the nonprofit Foundation’s mission, oversee charitable grants from funds established by donors, provide outreach to grant recipients, work to grow the foundation’s assets and capacity, build community and individual relationships, and manage its web site at www.clintoncountyfoundation.org and social media pages and channels.
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
New casino near Penn State has officially been approved
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously approved a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a new casino in College Township, Centre County. The process of receiving a license from the PGCB began back on Sep. 2,...
McKean County woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges related to Capitol breach
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. […]
Lou’s View
Clinton County was known for a lot of industries that helped build the local economy. Lumbering, brick, iron, and tobacco all come readily to mind. Brick making was especially big, because of the presence of clay in the county. That also accounts for another big local business—Pottery. There were...
Royal Farms interested in Shamokin Dam site
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Royal Farms, a convenience store chain based in Maryland, is looking to open a location along Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam. The company submitted plans to potentially open at the former Phillips Motel, which closed in 2015 after 52 years. Ed Hovenstine, Shamokin Dam borough manager, said officials from Royal Farms have also submitted plans to PennDOT and are waiting for approval. "One of the final...
Rural Pa. community settles for alternative to full hospital, but finds it a hard pill to swallow
State Sen. Cris Dush felt like he was on a “knife’s edge.”. UPMC had told him it might have to close Lock Haven Hospital, which housed the only hospital beds for many miles in rural Clinton County, part of his district.
Live updates: PennDOT lifts vehicle and speed limit restrictions on roadways
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Pa. woman guilty of felony charges in Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON — A McKean County woman was found guilty Tuesday of breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said. Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, was found guilty on charges of entering the building and obstructing...
Rickard sworn in as new Lock Haven police chief
LOCK HAVEN, PA – With multiple family members and friends looking on, Matthew Rickard was sworn in Monday night as Lock Haven’s chief of police. Mayor Joel Long swore him in and the new chief offered brief remarks, stating he is “looking forward to many more years serving the citizens of Lock Haven.”
How communities in north-central Pa. are attempting to preserve a scarce resource: darkness
Story by Ashad Hajela of Spotlight PA State College. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Communities in north-central Pennsylvania are taking...
Clearfield County Animal Abuse Cases
2 Cases of animal cruelty in Clearfield County are about to enter the prelimary hearing phase . Stoker Wieczorek has been following these cases and joins us live with the updates. Police say that dog was exposed to the elements for 64 hours. Meanwhile, law enforcement tells me these preliminaries...
PennDOT issues update on regional speed restrictions
CLEARFIELD, PA – Due to the severity of winter storm Kassandra, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on roadways in the region, per this Wednesday morning announcement.. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph...
