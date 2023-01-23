Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
thisweekinworcester.com
2-Hour Early Dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday
WORCESTER - There will be a two-hour early dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. There will not be any AM or PM WPS preschool program, Head Start program, or after school activities and programs on Wednesday. According to the forecast from the National...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.
BOSTON - What is that odd, blazing, brilliant ball in the sky today? It's true, there is some sunshine there! The month of January has been "interesting." Although it appears that we have only seen a few glimpses of the sun, daily temperatures have been more than 7 degrees higher than usual (the fifth warmest January on record in Boston).
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts have delayed the start of classes or closed Tuesday. See the entire list here.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
Parents protest Providence school closures; briefly shut down education meeting
"Keep our schools open. Keep our schools open," parents were chanting during the meeting.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 1/25 – New Stores Coming to Northshore Mall – Man Convicted for 2020 Murder – Politics & Photos
MSONEWSPORTS – North Shore Photos. Cooper’s Hawk – A medium-sized hawk of the woodlands. Feeding mostly on birds and small mammals, it hunts by stealth, approaching its prey through dense cover and then pouncing with a rapid, powerful flight. Cranes Beach – The Trustees – Tide Update:...
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residents
Hoping to start a new business, Carmen Quiroga opened a new breakfast spot in Coventry, Connecticut earlier this month. She named her diner and coffee shop "Woke Breakfast and Lunch". (source)
ABC6.com
Man, 51, killed in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a crash in Lincoln Tuesday night. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they saw the two cars with...
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
southarkansassun.com
Massachusetts, Idaho, Virginia To Receive Up To $600 Stimulus Payments In February
The states of Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will be receiving up to $600 stimulus payments in February. These payments are intended to help the residents combat the rising inflation. This coming February, a few states in the U.S. will be receiving stimulus payments. Massachusetts, Idaho, and Virginia will provide their...
nbcboston.com
WATCH: ‘SNL' Takes Crack at Mass. School With Lights Stuck on for Over a Year
A Massachusetts high school that's been unable to turn off its roughly 7,000 lights found itself as the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live" this week. The lights at Minnechaug Regional High School haven't been turned off since Aug. 24, 2021 after lighting system software failed, NBC News reported last week. The issue has cost the public school in Wilbraham, near Springfield, thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain, an administrator said.
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield native receives 2nd Oscars nomination for Black Panther costume design
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield native Ruth Carter has once again been nominated for her costume design in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She first won back in 2019 for her work on “Black Panther.”. Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his excitement for her 2nd nomination, saying:. “My and our Springfield...
liveboston617.org
Car Erupts in Flames after Possible Engine Failure on Quincy Street
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 20:30 hours, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was on fire on Quincy Street. Firefighters and police officers located a small silver vehicle with smoke pouring out from beneath the hood. Firefighters immediately...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
DA: Two children found dead inside Duxbury home, mother & infant hospitalized with injuries
DUXBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a double-death investigation after two children were found dead inside a Duxbury home on Tuesday night. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz confirmed three children, under the age of five were found unconscious inside the home by police around 6:15 p.m. A 5-year-old girl...
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
iheart.com
Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart
In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
