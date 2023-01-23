ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

thisweekinworcester.com

2-Hour Early Dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday

WORCESTER - There will be a two-hour early dismissal for Worcester Public Schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. There will not be any AM or PM WPS preschool program, Head Start program, or after school activities and programs on Wednesday. According to the forecast from the National...
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Tracking Snow, Wind and Coastal Flooding for Wednesday

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that will bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Man, 51, killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a crash in Lincoln Tuesday night. The two-car crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Old River Road near the Woonsocket city line. Capt. Kyle Wingate said when they arrived at the scene, they saw the two cars with...
LINCOLN, RI
nbcboston.com

WATCH: ‘SNL' Takes Crack at Mass. School With Lights Stuck on for Over a Year

A Massachusetts high school that's been unable to turn off its roughly 7,000 lights found itself as the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live" this week. The lights at Minnechaug Regional High School haven't been turned off since Aug. 24, 2021 after lighting system software failed, NBC News reported last week. The issue has cost the public school in Wilbraham, near Springfield, thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain, an administrator said.
WILBRAHAM, MA
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Car Erupts in Flames after Possible Engine Failure on Quincy Street

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 20:30 hours, Boston Firefighters and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle was on fire on Quincy Street. Firefighters and police officers located a small silver vehicle with smoke pouring out from beneath the hood. Firefighters immediately...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
iheart.com

Three Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Cash At Walmart

In Coventry, police say three men went on a shopping spree last week. The problem was not what they bought but how they wanted to pay for it. The three were arrested after a short highway chase-for passing counterfeit bills at the Walmart in town. Two of those arrested were...
COVENTRY, RI

