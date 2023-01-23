Eyewitness News examines Rep. George Santos' campaign finances

As Long Island Congressman George Santos dodged Chantee Lans' questions at LaGuardia Airport, Eyewitness News did some digging into the embattled rep's campaign finances - now under Federal, State and Nassau, and Queens County investigations.

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans recorded Congressman Santos throughout LaGuardia Airport.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Santos received $2.9 million - all of it, he spent. While we are getting a glimpse of some of his top individual donors, the question is where did the $705,000 come from that Santos lent his campaign after only earning $55,000 two years earlier. Another question is if any money was misused for personal gain.

Santos' campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks did not answer the door at her Shirley home and office. Shortly after, someone inside turned off the lights.

Marks also handled the finances for Long Island-based gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin further west in Huntington.

Lans questioned the congressman's sister, Tiffany Devolder Santos, who may have ties to his campaign finances. While Lans tried repeatedly, the younger sister said nothing.

Eyewitness News' encounter happened on January 3, while Rep. Santos spent his first day on Capitol Hill. Cameras captured movers - as well as Santos' sister bringing belongings outside what was believed to be his then Huntington home with the 34-year-old vowing not to resign.

A new Sienna poll says voters overwhelmingly view Congressman Santos unfavorably, including 76 percent of New York City suburban residents.

Eyewitness News is learning from sources that most of Santos' original staff members have resigned. Out of ten, only a few remain.

