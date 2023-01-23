It's not going to happen.. They will show their Fascist Democrat Agenda.. Then blame the Supreme Court, NRA, Republicans... Then, behind the scene, they will be thankful for the Supreme Court for protecting them from the people...... They have read the TO ENSURE A FREE STATE...
Don't limit the sale of guns to people who want to protect themselves and their families, but limit the mentally insane person who want to cause havoc. Better up to date mental screening and proactive communication throughout the psychological services.
It is interesting that when a legislature makes a law banning “assault weapons,” they always have to have a definition of what an “assault weapon” is, but then, apparently realizing that the definition fails (as it always does) to lend any real meaning to their fantasy of “assault weapons,” they must add to the new law a long list of specific firearms that are to be banned, and it’s the specified firearms that constitute the substance of what the legislature means. The definition is ignored as the delusion that it is.
Comments / 41